KTM Adventure Trails Launched In 10 Cities Across India

KTM launched a new rider-engagement initiative called KTM Adventure Trails in 10 cities across the country. These are basically single-day adventure rides wherein KTM ADV owners are taken on trails and given basic off-road riding training.

The KTM Adventure Trails will be held in 10 cities across India over the next few months expand View Photos
The KTM Adventure Trails will be held in 10 cities across India over the next few months

KTM launched a new rider-engagement initiative called 'KTM Adventure Trails'. These are basically single-day rides adventure rides where KTM adventure bike owners are given basic training in off-road riding and exploring new trails in and around their cities. The KTM Adventure Trails were conducted in 10 cities across India. KTM says that the trails were selected and curated by their experts. The idea is to familiarise riders with their KTM adventure bikes and the capability that these bikes possess and have a good off-road riding experience overall. KTM says it will continue to organise such single-day adventure tours in India over the next few months.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 4,485

2vcm9ooc

(Existing KTM adventure bike owners are given basic training in off-road riding)

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "The KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure have seen a great response since their launch would help the customers explore terrains on their bikes which has never been possible with regular street bikes. This would open up a whole new world of adventure biking as a sport. When customers buy a KTM Adventure, they would not only get an outstanding machine but also access to exclusive adventure riding events which have been specially curated by certified off-road experts. We had launched KTM Adventure Tours which are long-distance adventure rides to seven iconic destinations & KTM Adventure Day which is a single day closed circuit training program, earlier this month. The Adventure Trails are a potent addition to this set, giving owners a more hands-on experience of their Adventure motorcycle. We have seen a phenomenal reception of the Adventure Trails so far which reinforces our belief that customers are seeking these Pro-Experiences to get more of their KTM Adventure bikes."

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke Unveiled; India Launch Likely

cortmp6g

(The KTM 250 Adventure may be an entry-level off-road bike, but it's eager to go hopping around trails)

These adventure trails are led by KTM experts who are accomplished specialists in off-road riding. During the course of the day ride, the owners get to experience a hands-on session focusing on crucial off-roading lessons like vision, body control, bike controls, etc. The KTM experts also demonstrate features in adventure bikes like the traction control, off-road ABS, cornering ABS and their use while tackling tough terrain.

