New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 KTM 890 Duke Unveiled; India Launch Likely This Year

KTM took the wraps off the new 890 Duke, which sits below the 890 Duke R. It will replace the 790 Duke, which has now been discontinued due to the Euro V/BS6 emission norms. India is likely to get the KTM 890 Duke this year.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The KTM 890 Duke sits below the 890 Duke R and will be Euro V/BS6 compliant expand View Photos
The KTM 890 Duke sits below the 890 Duke R and will be Euro V/BS6 compliant

Highlights

  • 2021 KTM 890 Duke will replace the 790 Duke globally
  • It gets an 889 cc parallel-twin engine making 113 bhp & 92 Nm
  • It sits below the KTM 890 Duke R

KTM took the wraps off the 890 Duke, the model that replaces the 790 Duke globally, after it was discontinued with the coming of Euro V and Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms. The 890 Duke sits below 890 Duke R, which is the more powerful variant of the two and was introduced early last year. In terms of design and styling, the 890 Duke is similar to the 790, but gets new colours and graphics. The motorcycle continues to get the LC8 parallel-twin engine which now displaces 889 cc instead of 789 cc and makes 113 bhp along with 92 Nm, which is 10 bhp and 5 Nm more than what the KTM 790 Duke produced.

Also Read: KTM To Reveal New ADV On January 26, 2021

h79i5b8o

(The 2021 KTM 890 Duke gets an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 113 bhp and 92 Nm)

The rotating mass of the engine is now increased by 20 per cent, which means better stability when tackling corners and a refined performance. At 169 kg dry weight, the weight of the 890 Duke stays the same to the 790 Duke, which means the power-to-weight ratio is better on the former. The new engine will of course be Euro V compliant, meaning it will be BS6 ready and likely to be launched in India too. The motorcycle is built on a Chromium-Molybdenum steel frame with an Aluminium sub-frame, which is stiffly set for a sporty feel. The engine too is a stressed member of the chassis.

Also Read: KTM Files Patent For Radar-Guided Cruise Control

Newsbeep
bfe688fk

(The overall design of the KTM 890 Duke is similar to the now discontinued KTM 790 Duke)

Other cycle parts include 43 mm WP Apex USDs up front and a gas-assisted monoshock at the rear along with twin 300 mm discs up. The bike is now shod with Continental ContiRoad tyres instead of the earlier Maxxis tyres. KTM says that the ergonomics are 'less purposeful', with a lower 820 mm seat height and a more comfortable perch over the 890 Duke R.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Prices Increased In India

vf8ooknc

(The KTM 890 Duke gets a comprehensive electronics suite including a 6D lean sensor, assisted by an IMU)

Talking about electronics, the KTM 890 Duke gets four riding modes which rain, street, sport and the optional track mode. Each riding mode has different settings for throttle response, traction control, ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control and so on. The motorcycle also gets 6D lean angle sensor which is assisted by an inertial measurement unit (IMU). One can also get an optional bi-directional quick-shifter as well.

0 Comments

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke goes on sale internationally in the next couple of months and we suspect that KTM will bring the motorcycle to India by the end of 2021. The pricing is expected to be around ₹ 9 lakh or so (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on KTM Bikes

  • Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
    Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
  • Ktm Rc 200 Seats
    Ktm Rc 200 Seats
  • Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
    Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
  • 200duke Action 02
    200duke Action 02
  • 200duke Action 06
    200duke Action 06
  • 200duke Action 07
    200duke Action 07
  • Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
    Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
  • Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
    Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
  • Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
    Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
  • Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
    Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
  • Ktm Rc 390 Seat
    Ktm Rc 390 Seat
  • Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
    Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
  • Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
    Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
  • Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
    Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
  • Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
    Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
  • Duke 250 Footrests
    Duke 250 Footrests
  • Duke 250 Handle Bar
    Duke 250 Handle Bar
  • Duke 250 Fuel Tank
    Duke 250 Fuel Tank
  • Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
    Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
  • Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
    Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
  • Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
    Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
  • Ktm 250 Adventure Abs
    Ktm 250 Adventure Abs
  • Ktm 250 Adventure Alloy Wheels
    Ktm 250 Adventure Alloy Wheels
  • Ktm 250 Adventure Rear Suspention
    Ktm 250 Adventure Rear Suspention
  • Front Fork
    Front Fork
  • Triple Clamp
    Triple Clamp
  • Rear Shock
    Rear Shock
Gib 300x600
x
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Nahak Motors Launches Made-in-India E-Cycles
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Ola And Siemens Collaborate To Develop India's Most Advanced EV Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
Komaki Launches Three New High-Speed EVs In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96,000
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities