New Cars and Bikes in India
search

KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control

KTM is working on its own brand of radar-guided cruise control system, and it could well be introduced in even smaller KTM models.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
KTM patent filings show radar-powered cruise control system expand View Photos
KTM patent filings show radar-powered cruise control system

Highlights

  • Latest patent filings show KTM's radar-powered adaptive cruise control
  • On-board sensors which will send images to the bike's computer
  • The computer will analyse the images and send warnings if needed

Latest patent applications filed by Austrian motorcycle brand KTM show its own brand of radar-guided cruise control systems. The patent images show a small capacity KTM, actually a made-in-India KTM 390 Duke, although it doesn't mean that the patent filing means the 390 Duke will get radar-powered adaptive cruise control. What this indicates is that KTM will introduce its own radar-powered cruise control system, and more importantly, the position of the sensor, what it does and sees and then relays to the bike's computer to take appropriate action.

Also Read: 2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control

oc7l427g

The KTM's system will possibly use both radar and lidar to power the adaptive cruise control

The KTM system, as shown in the patent images, is a front facing warning system, which will also warn the rider about vehicles approaching from the rear. The patent filings mention about a headlight and at least one more sensor, so the KTM system could possibly be a combination of both radar and lidar which will measure distances and recognise objects. The patent filings also mention how the field of view of the sensors is able to detect vehicles or pedestrians encroaching from the side. The image is then analysed by the onboard computer and is either classified as problematic or critical. KTM is also planning to install a warning system to alert the rider.

Also Read: Ducati Mulstistrada 1260 GT To Feature Radar-Powered Cruise Control

Newsbeep
s32ghosg

Patent images show the system with one or two sensors which will send images to be analysed by the bike's computer

0 Comments

Radar-powered adaptive cruise control systems are the next big thing in advanced rider assistance systems which many leading manufacturers are working on. BMW Motorrad unveiled the BMW R 1250 RT with radar-powered cruise control, and Ducati is also working on a similar system on the new Ducati Mulstistada 1260 GT. Now, with the latest patent filings, KTM also seems to be working on its own brand of radar-powered adaptive cruise control system. While KTM's bigger bikes, including future models of the 1290 Super Duke are expected to get the system, it will be quite an enhancement if KTM does decide to introduce smaller bikes like future models of the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure with radar-powered cruise control systems.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
Nissan Magnite Receives 32,800 Bookings In Just Over A Month Since Launch
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
Tata Motors Supplies Nexon EV To Haryana Renewable Agency
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Again Ahead Of India Launch
Xpeng Leverages Livox LiDARs For 2021 Vehicle Range 
Xpeng Leverages Livox LiDARs For 2021 Vehicle Range 
2021 Honda CB 1300 Models Unveiled For Japan
2021 Honda CB 1300 Models Unveiled For Japan
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Honda Domestic Sales Increase 5 Per Cent
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia
2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia

New Car Models

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 87,891 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ford EcoSport

SUV, 14.7 - 21.7 Kmpl
Ford EcoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,586 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Rejects Mercedes Contract 
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities