2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT touring bike with optional radar-powered adaptive cruise control. The bike has been updated to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, but also gets linked ABS, a new 10.25-inch TFT screen, the widest full-colour display on a production motorcycle. The new BMW R 1250 RT looks similar to the previous model, but the front fairing has been updated to incorporate a new angular LED headlight design, as well as a lower upper section for better field of vision. The aerodynamics have also been tweaked to reduce turbulence. The radio antennas are integrated into the front fairing.

The 1,254 cc boxer engine has been updated to meet Euro 5 emission regulations

The 1,254 cc boxer engine utilises BMW ShiftCam Technology, which is essentially variable valve timing, and valve stroke on the intake side. The ShiftCam Technology is said to offer powerful response across the rev range, good fuel economy, lower emissions and better smoothness and refinement in operation. The engine's output is 132 bhp of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine uses a mixture of air and liquid cooling, with twin radiators which help provide precision cooling to the cylinder heads.

New face incorporates LED lighting, optional radar for adaptive cruise control and lower upper section for better visibility

The BMW R 1250 RT gets a new Eco engine mode as standard, which is in addition to the Rain and Road riding modes. BMW Motorrad also offers an upgraded Riding Modes Pro which adds additional modes, as well as a drag torque control system (MSR) which opens the throttle to reduce instability from excessive brake slip. Dynamic traction control is offered as standard, as is Dynamic Cruise Control which automatically applies brakes to maintain the selected cruising speed when riding downhill.

New 10.25-inch full-colour TFT screen is useful for navigation as well as other read outs from the same screen

New for 2021 is the radar-powered active cruise control, which is available as an option, and uses a radar sensor to adjust cruising speed when approaching slower vehicles. Unlike the radar-powered system used by Ducati, BMW Motorrad is not using a rear radar. On the R 1250 RT, riders can choose between three distance settings on the Active Cruise Control, and also set the ACC's responses to 'comfortable' or 'dynamic' to alter how rapidly it accelerates and decelerates.

New 2021 BMW R 1250 RT will be introduced in India in the first half of next year

BMW Full Integral ABS Pro is standard, which is the latest cornering ABS that also incorporates dynamic brake force distribution between the front and rear wheels. The R 1250 RT also gets the option of a new adaptive headlight which makes the dipped beam swivel inside its housing to remain level with the horizon at lean angles up to 35 degrees. The high beam lamps can also compensate for pitching movements by up to 2 degrees, with the system using the bike's inertial measurement unit (IMU) to calculate what angle to move to. The updated BMW R 1250 RT is expected to be launched in India, sometime in the first half of 2021 with prices around ₹ 24 lakh (Ex-showroom).

