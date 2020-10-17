New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control

Updated BMW R 1250 RT sports several updates, including a massive TFT screen, optional radar-powered cruise control, LED lighting and more.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The BMW R 1250 RT gets significantly updated for 2021 expand View Photos
The BMW R 1250 RT gets significantly updated for 2021

Highlights

  • 2021 BMW R 1250 RT gets optional radar-powered adaptive cruise control
  • New LED lighting, bigger TFT screen, updated electronics and more
  • 1,254 cc boxer engine is Euro 5 compliant, makes 132 bhp, 143 Nm

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT touring bike with optional radar-powered adaptive cruise control. The bike has been updated to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, but also gets linked ABS, a new 10.25-inch TFT screen, the widest full-colour display on a production motorcycle. The new BMW R 1250 RT looks similar to the previous model, but the front fairing has been updated to incorporate a new angular LED headlight design, as well as a lower upper section for better field of vision. The aerodynamics have also been tweaked to reduce turbulence. The radio antennas are integrated into the front fairing.

Also Read: 2019 BMW R 1250 R, R 1250 RT Launched In India

5231f2ns

The 1,254 cc boxer engine has been updated to meet Euro 5 emission regulations

The 1,254 cc boxer engine utilises BMW ShiftCam Technology, which is essentially variable valve timing, and valve stroke on the intake side. The ShiftCam Technology is said to offer powerful response across the rev range, good fuel economy, lower emissions and better smoothness and refinement in operation. The engine's output is 132 bhp of maximum power at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine uses a mixture of air and liquid cooling, with twin radiators which help provide precision cooling to the cylinder heads.

Also Read: BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.45 Lakh

6vfv6gec

New face incorporates LED lighting, optional radar for adaptive cruise control and lower upper section for better visibility

The BMW R 1250 RT gets a new Eco engine mode as standard, which is in addition to the Rain and Road riding modes. BMW Motorrad also offers an upgraded Riding Modes Pro which adds additional modes, as well as a drag torque control system (MSR) which opens the throttle to reduce instability from excessive brake slip. Dynamic traction control is offered as standard, as is Dynamic Cruise Control which automatically applies brakes to maintain the selected cruising speed when riding downhill.

Also Read: 2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS

k6a2rrno

New 10.25-inch full-colour TFT screen is useful for navigation as well as other read outs from the same screen

New for 2021 is the radar-powered active cruise control, which is available as an option, and uses a radar sensor to adjust cruising speed when approaching slower vehicles. Unlike the radar-powered system used by Ducati, BMW Motorrad is not using a rear radar. On the R 1250 RT, riders can choose between three distance settings on the Active Cruise Control, and also set the ACC's responses to 'comfortable' or 'dynamic' to alter how rapidly it accelerates and decelerates.

Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR Revealed; First M Model From BMW Motorrad

pokm945c

New 2021 BMW R 1250 RT will be introduced in India in the first half of next year

0 Comments

BMW Full Integral ABS Pro is standard, which is the latest cornering ABS that also incorporates dynamic brake force distribution between the front and rear wheels. The R 1250 RT also gets the option of a new adaptive headlight which makes the dipped beam swivel inside its housing to remain level with the horizon at lean angles up to 35 degrees. The high beam lamps can also compensate for pitching movements by up to 2 degrees, with the system using the bike's inertial measurement unit (IMU) to calculate what angle to move to. The updated BMW R 1250 RT is expected to be launched in India, sometime in the first half of 2021 with prices around ₹ 24 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control
2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control
Royal Enfield Announces Phase 2 Of 'Build Train Race' Program
Royal Enfield Announces Phase 2 Of 'Build Train Race' Program
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
Kawasaki Hybrid Motorcycle Patent With Boost Button
Kawasaki Hybrid Motorcycle Patent With Boost Button
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results As Demand Rebounds
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
Audi India Receives Over 100 Bookings For Q2 SUV
Audi India Receives Over 100 Bookings For Q2 SUV
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Models Introduced In New Colours
Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Models Introduced In New Colours
2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 
2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 
Zero SR/S Deus Ex-Machina Custom Electric Sportbike Revealed
Zero SR/S Deus Ex-Machina Custom Electric Sportbike Revealed
Tesla Model S Price Drops To $69,420; Will Take On Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Price Drops To $69,420; Will Take On Lucid Air
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh

BMW S 1000 RR

Sports, 17 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 RR
Price Starts
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,006 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW G 310 R

Sports, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 R
Price Starts
₹ 2.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,860 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW G 310 GS

Sports, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 GS
Price Starts
₹ 3.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,509 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F900R

Sports, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900R
Price Starts
₹ 9.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,646 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 GS

Off Road, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS
Price Starts
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,565 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,181 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 GS

Off Road, 18 - 24 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS
Price Starts
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,267 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R nineT Scrambler

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R nineT Scrambler
Price Starts
₹ 15.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,432 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 18

Cruiser, 17.8 Kmpl
BMW R 18
Price Starts
₹ 18.9 - 21.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,325 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,884 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F 850 GS

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 850 GS
Price Starts
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 42,704 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R nine T

Sports, 22 Kmpl
BMW R nine T
Price Starts
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,729 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F 750 GS

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 750 GS
Price Starts
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,645 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 XR

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 XR
Price Starts
₹ 20.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,920 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 B

Sports, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 B
Price Starts
₹ 28.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 92,663 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F900XR

Off Road, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900XR
Price Starts
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,625 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 GTL

Sports, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Price Starts
₹ 28.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,322 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 R

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 R
Price Starts
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,629 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 R

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 R
Price Starts
₹ 15.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,597 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 RS

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RS
Price Starts
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,278 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 RT

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 RT
Price Starts
₹ 22.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,196 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 R

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 R
Price Starts
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,070 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 RT

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RT
Price Starts
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,511 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 GTL

Cruiser, 13 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Price Starts
₹ 29.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 96,620 11.5% / 3 yrs
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM IST
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
20:31
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-20 07:46 AM IST
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
24:34
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-May-20 02:55 PM IST
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
02:38
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Mar-20 08:55 PM IST
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
22:18
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Mar-20 05:28 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
17:56
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Mar-20 06:57 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review
15:44
BMW X5 M Competition Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Mar-20 06:45 PM IST
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
21:44
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Aug-19 08:30 PM IST
BMW 3 Series India Review
10:13
BMW 3 Series India Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-19 03:10 PM IST
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
22:55
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Side View
Bmw R 18 Side View
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities