New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW M 1000 RR Revealed - First M Model From BMW Motorrad

M is BMW's performance division in the car segment, and the BMW M 1000 RR is the first M model motorcycle, based on the 2020 BMW S 1000 RR.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The BMW M 1000 RR is based on the S 1000 RR but offers more power, more torque

Highlights

  • The BMW M 1000 RR is the first M model from BMW Motorrad
  • M is BMWs performance division; the M RR is the first such motorcycle
  • The M RR offers 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm, 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the first M model, the 2021 BMW M 1000 RR. The new BMW M 1000 RR, referred to as M RR in short, is based on the 2020 BMW S 1000 RR superbike, but comes with more power, more torque, less weight, more powerful brakes, a lot of carbon fibre components, and features MotoGP-style winglets on the fairing. The M RR has an engine output of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm, a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm, and a DIN kerb weight of only 192 kg, with suspension and aerodynamics designed for race track performance.

Also Read: BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade

v0jr6dbg

The M RR has an engine output of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm, a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm

The engine is based on the RR powertrain, and is a liquid-cooled, in-line four engine with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift that has undergone comprehensive updates to make it a racing sport engine. The engine can spin up to 15,100 rpm and it features 2-ring forged pistons from Mahle, adapted combustion chambers, compression increased to 13.5, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry as well as optimised camshafts and intake area.

gl5u6lr

The lightweight exhaust system is made of titanium and the new M RR engine is even more powerful than the RR powertrain in the range from 6,000 rpm to 15,100 rpm

The lightweight exhaust system is made of titanium and the new M RR engine is even more powerful than the RR powertrain in the range from 6,000 rpm to 15,100 rpm, a rev range which is relevant for race track usage, but also offers a good mid-range for sporty street riding. The new M RR gets M brakes for the first time. Externally, the M brake calipers have a blue anodized coating in combination with the M logo. With the M carbon wheels, the new M RR has more high-tech components for maximum performance on the race track and road.

Also Read: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review

uehvtub4

The aerodynamics have been designed to offer better lap times, and the carbon fibre winglets offer more downforce for better control on the track

According to BMW, the aerodynamics, including the winglets, were developed during extensive testing on the race track, as well as in the BMW Group's wind tunnel, produce enough aerodynamic downforce to get faster lap times, and additional wheel load. The additional wheel load on the front wheel counteracts wheelie inclination, traction control regulates less, more driving power is converted into acceleration and the driver achieves faster lap times. The effect of the winglets is also noticeable in curves and when braking, the downforce allows later braking and ensures increased cornering stability.

h41gnc68

The primary objective of the chassis design was to achieve the best possible lap times on the race track

The chassis of the new M RR is based on the RR with the bridge frame made of aluminium at its centrepiece. It has an optimised upside-down fork as well as a revised central spring strut with blue spring and Full Floater Pro kinematics. The primary objective of the chassis design was to achieve the best possible lap times on the race track. Special attention was paid to optimising drivability, the braking and anti-squat control as well as the best possible feeling of the driver for the front and rear wheel.

oc47ahnk

The effect of the winglets is also noticeable in curves and when braking, the downforce allows later braking and ensures increased cornering stability

The instrument cluster of the new M 1000 RR has the same basic design as the RR and has an M start animation. As part of the optional equipment, an activation code (contents of M competition package) can be used to provide comprehensive data material for the use of the M GPS laptrigger and M GPS data logger (Original BMW Motorrad Accessories) via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster.

6n9kgj4s

In addition to the M RR standard trim, there's also a M competition package

0 Comments

In addition to the M RR standard trim, there's also a M competition package that provides a mixture of M milled parts package, M carbon package, as well as a silver 220 g lighter swingarm, maintenance-free, friction-optimised M Endurance chain and the passenger package including tail-hump cover. So far, prices haven't been announced for the new M RR, but considering it's a performance-oriented M model motorcycle from BMW Motorrad, we expect it to be priced at a premium, over the standard BMW S 1000 RR.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

BMW M 1000 RR Revealed - First M Model From BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR Revealed - First M Model From BMW Motorrad
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.20 Crore 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.20 Crore
Tesla's Value Drops $50 Billion As Musk's Promised Cheaper Battery Three Years Away Tesla's Value Drops $50 Billion As Musk's Promised Cheaper Battery Three Years Away
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Tesla Warns On Challenges Of Scaling Up Production Tesla Warns On Challenges Of Scaling Up Production
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
Toyota Urban Cruiser India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Toyota Urban Cruiser India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates
Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic
2021 Honda CB125F Unveiled For Europe 2021 Honda CB125F Unveiled For Europe
Exclusive: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches Automart; Hyderabad's Largest Used Car Dealership Exclusive: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches Automart; Hyderabad's Largest Used Car Dealership
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
CFMoto 1250TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show CFMoto 1250TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India
Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines Elon Musk Expected To Use Tesla 'Battery Day' To Argue For The End Of Combustion Engines
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities