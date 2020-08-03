New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade

The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR has been updated to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, and also gets a new black storm metallic colour shade.

The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR will be available in an all-black colour shade

Highlights

  • The black colour shade is expected to replace the racing red colour shade
  • BMW S 1000 RR will get updated to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations
  • Long list of M parts and parts from Sports package also offered

BMW Motorrad has announced new blacked-out colour option for the BMW S 1000 RR, along with updates to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations. Along with the updates, the new BMW S 1000 RR also gets a new paintjob, called black storm metallic. The only dash of colour is on the vivid red 'RR' decals on the fairing. The new black colour option features all-black bodywork on the bike, including a black subframe, as well as plastics, and will replace the racing red non-metallic colour scheme of the base model of the BMW S 1000 RR. The Hockenheim silver colour shade will be the other base option.

Also Read: 2019 BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review

BMW S 1000 RR

18.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW S 1000 RR Price

unf5p79c

Technical specifications of the Euro 5 BMW S 1000 RR have not been revealed yet

The technical specifications of the Euro 5 BMW S 1000 RR have not been announced. For reference, the Euro 4 model, which was introduced in India, had maximum power of 204 bhp at 13,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm from its 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine. The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR can also be upgraded with aftermarket parts from the BMW M Sport catalogue. The M branded parts package includes the M titanium exhaust, upgraded folding brake and clutch levers and protectors for them, as well as footpegs and engine protectors from the M version.

Also Read: BMW S 1000 XR Gets New M Sport Livery For 2021

7vgvcnu

The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR is likely to get some feature updates along with becoming cleaner

0 Comments

There's also a new Sports package available, which includes an M endurance chain, USB charging port, and M GPS Laptrigger code. All three of these features will also be available individually, and the Sports package is expected to be announced in December, after the updated S 1000 RR is launched in Europe. The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR is expected to be launched globally in the next few months. As for India, the 2021 model should land here sometime in early 2021.

BMW S 1000 RR
BMW
S 1000 RR

