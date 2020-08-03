BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade

BMW Motorrad has announced new blacked-out colour option for the BMW S 1000 RR, along with updates to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations. Along with the updates, the new BMW S 1000 RR also gets a new paintjob, called black storm metallic. The only dash of colour is on the vivid red 'RR' decals on the fairing. The new black colour option features all-black bodywork on the bike, including a black subframe, as well as plastics, and will replace the racing red non-metallic colour scheme of the base model of the BMW S 1000 RR. The Hockenheim silver colour shade will be the other base option.

Technical specifications of the Euro 5 BMW S 1000 RR have not been revealed yet

The technical specifications of the Euro 5 BMW S 1000 RR have not been announced. For reference, the Euro 4 model, which was introduced in India, had maximum power of 204 bhp at 13,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm from its 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine. The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR can also be upgraded with aftermarket parts from the BMW M Sport catalogue. The M branded parts package includes the M titanium exhaust, upgraded folding brake and clutch levers and protectors for them, as well as footpegs and engine protectors from the M version.

The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR is likely to get some feature updates along with becoming cleaner

There's also a new Sports package available, which includes an M endurance chain, USB charging port, and M GPS Laptrigger code. All three of these features will also be available individually, and the Sports package is expected to be announced in December, after the updated S 1000 RR is launched in Europe. The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR is expected to be launched globally in the next few months. As for India, the 2021 model should land here sometime in early 2021.

