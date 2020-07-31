New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW S 1000 XR Gets New M Sport Livery For 2021

BMW Motorrad has introduced a new M Sport livery for the new-generation S 1000 XR. The new colour scheme consists of non-metallic light white paired with metallic racing blue and non-metallic racing red.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The BMW S 1000 XR with M Sport Livery gets a few optional features as well

Highlights

  • Along with a new livery, the S 1000 XR also gets optional features
  • The BMW S 1000 XR is priced at Rs. 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • India is likely to get the BMW S 1000 XR with M Sport livery

BMW Motorrad has introduced a new M Sport livery for the new S 1000 XR, along with a few optional feature updates that are specific to just the M Sport model. Along with the new colour scheme, BMW Motorrad also offers a bunch of optional features on the S 1000 XR such as a titanium sports silencer, USB charging port and an M endurance chain. Interested customers can also opt for the M milled parts package which include a folding brake lever, folding clutch lever, engine protector, rider footrests and pillion footrests. Other features include a sport windshield and an additional core screen that gets a lap timer. Riders who like to go on long distance trips, can opt for luggage racks as well.

Also Read: BMW S 1000 XR Pro Launched In India

BMW

BMW Bikes

F900R

F900XR

G 310 R

S 1000 RR

R 1250 GS

G 310 GS

R nineT Scrambler

R nine T

R 1200 GS Adventure

R 1200 GS

R 1250 GS Adventure

F 850 GS

F 750 GS

K 1600 GTL

R 1200 R

S 1000 XR

K 1600 B

R 1200 RT

S 1000 R

R 1200 RS

R 1250 R

K 1600 GTL

R 1250 RT

6bqn7l3g

(Along with a new colour scheme, the BMW S 1000 XR also gets a few new optional features)

The new S 1000 XR boasts of more power, now boosted to 165 bhp from the same in-line four-cylinder engine based on the BMW S 1000 RR, with better punch in the mid-range which is said to offer better rideability. The S 1000 XR's updated 999 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine puts out 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. It is the same engine as on the new-gen BMW S 1000 RR but in a different state of tune. The engine itself weighs 5 kg lighter than before.

fcvd45po

(The BMW S 1000 XR with M Sport livery is likely to come to India in the near future)

0 Comments

In India, BMW offers just the top-spec pro model of the S 1000 XR, which is priced at ₹ 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The S 1000 XR can be ordered across the BMW Motorrad dealership network as a completely built unit (CBU), and is available in a choice of two colours, Ice Grey and Racing Red.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW F900R with Immediate Rivals

BMW F900R
BMW
F900R

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW F900R
BMW F900R
₹ 9.9 Lakh *
BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh *
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.49 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 15.9 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 28.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 20.9 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 28.1 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 15.95 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 22.5 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities