BMW S 1000 XR Gets New M Sport Livery For 2021

BMW Motorrad has introduced a new M Sport livery for the new S 1000 XR, along with a few optional feature updates that are specific to just the M Sport model. Along with the new colour scheme, BMW Motorrad also offers a bunch of optional features on the S 1000 XR such as a titanium sports silencer, USB charging port and an M endurance chain. Interested customers can also opt for the M milled parts package which include a folding brake lever, folding clutch lever, engine protector, rider footrests and pillion footrests. Other features include a sport windshield and an additional core screen that gets a lap timer. Riders who like to go on long distance trips, can opt for luggage racks as well.

(Along with a new colour scheme, the BMW S 1000 XR also gets a few new optional features)

The new S 1000 XR boasts of more power, now boosted to 165 bhp from the same in-line four-cylinder engine based on the BMW S 1000 RR, with better punch in the mid-range which is said to offer better rideability. The S 1000 XR's updated 999 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine puts out 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. It is the same engine as on the new-gen BMW S 1000 RR but in a different state of tune. The engine itself weighs 5 kg lighter than before.

(The BMW S 1000 XR with M Sport livery is likely to come to India in the near future)

In India, BMW offers just the top-spec pro model of the S 1000 XR, which is priced at ₹ 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The S 1000 XR can be ordered across the BMW Motorrad dealership network as a completely built unit (CBU), and is available in a choice of two colours, Ice Grey and Racing Red.

