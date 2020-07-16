New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Pro Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 20.90 Lakh

Only the top-spec Pro variant of the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is available in India, and is a full import, brought in as a completely built unit (CBU).

The BMW S 1000 XR Pro has been launched as a CBU and priced at Rs. 20.90 lakh

Highlights

  • 999 cc in-line four-cylinder engine makes 165 bhp, 114 Nm
  • New electronics package, new suspension and features
  • 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Pro priced at Rs. 20.90 lakh (Ex-showroom)

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW S 1000 XR, priced at ₹ 20.90 lakh (Ex-showroom). The S 1000 XR can be ordered across the BMW Motorrad dealership network as a completely built unit (CBU), and is available in a choice of two colours, Ice Grey and Racing Red. The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is a sports touring motorcycle and gets completely updated in design, features and electronics, along with an updated engine based on the new BMW S 1000 RR. Revised aerodynamics, full LED lighting, new suspension and completely new electronics suite mark the changes in the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR.

The new BMW S 1000 XR gets comprehensive updates and has a kerb weight of 226 kg

"The all-new BMW S 1000 XR is an agile achiever that sets a new benchmark in the adventure sports segment. It is a power-packed performer that brings the real racetrack feel to everyday roads. With its newly developed engine and uncompromising ergonomics, it offers awe-inspiring performance, sporty ride and long-distance capabilities. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted all-new BMW S 1000 XR. It's a perfect companion, ready to hit the road for all kinds of journeys with sheer motorcycle enjoyment," said Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India.

There are some design changes, including new bodywork, all-LED lighting and new electronics

Visually, the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR gets some design changes, with the front fairing, body panels and even fuel tank design updated to give it the new look. The headlight design is also all-new and now gets full LED lighting all around. The 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine is based on the BMW S 1000 RR, and on the XR is tuned for a better low and mid-range than outright top-end performance. The engine delivers an output of 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. The 4th, 5th and 6th gears have longer ratios and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is rated at just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of over 200 kmph.

New 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen offers access to riding modes, electronics and satellite navigation

The new BMW S 1000 XR has four riding modes, Raind, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro, with the Dynamic Pro offering full customisation, including individual configurations for throttle response, engine brake, anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, as well as wheelie control (including the new Power Wheelie setting). The ABS Pro offers cornering ABS function offering superb functionality while braking in a banking position.

999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine makes around 165 horsepower and 114 Nm of torque

Also standard are BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and MSR (Motorschleppmomentregelung), essentially dynamic engine brake control, which electronically prevents locking, slippage or hopping of the rear wheel that can result in aggressive downshifting, or even when the throttle is shut abruptly. The anti-hopping clutch in combination with the MSR offers best protection against engine braking torque influences, preventing wheel locking, wheel hopping and loss of traction and potential loss of control.

2020 BMW S 1000 XR offered in only Pro version and is a completely built unit (CBU)

The 6.5-inch, full-colour, TFT screen offers BMW Motorrad connectivity, along with the BMW Motorrad Connected App that offers easy navigation suitable for day-to-day use, as well as easy navigation through the menus via the multi-controller on the left handlebar panel. The Dynamic Package, standard on the BMW S 1000 XR Pro, also offers keyless ignition, Dynamic ESA Pro, gear shift assistant pro, heated grips and cruise control as standard. A wide range of optional accessories and equipment are also offered, including safety and touring accessories.

