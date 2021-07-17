Top 5 Highlights: 2021 BMW S 1000 XR

It was in July 2020 that BMW Motorrad India launched the BMW S 1000 XR. Brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU), the BMW S 100 XR is sport touring motorcycle and is based on the BMW S 1000 RR. India only gets the top-spec 'Pro' model of the S 1000 XR. It was completely updated with regards to features and specifications in 2020, and was first showcased at EICMA 2019. Currently, it is priced at Rs. 21.20 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are the top 5 highlights of the BMW S 1000 XR.

(Visually, the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR gets some design changes, with the front fairing, body panels and even fuel tank design updated to give it the new look. The headlight design is also all-new and now gets full LED lighting all around. The BMW S 1000 XR offered in only Pro version and is a completely built unit (CBU).

(The 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine is based on the BMW S 1000 RR, and on the XR is tuned for a better low and mid-range than outright top-end performance. The engine delivers an output of 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. The 4th, 5th and 6th gears have longer ratios and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is rated at just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of over 200 kmph)

(The motorcycle is built on a new flex-frame which is made of Aluminium and is lighter too. The engine works as a load-bearing element along with the frame. The overall weight of the frame is reduced by 2 per cent. The rear sub-frame is new too and it weighs 9 per cent lesser. The motorcycle is suspended on 45 mm USDs up front and a monoshock at the rear. The travel on the front suspension and rear suspension is the same at 150 mm. The swingarm itself is 19 per cent lighter than the one on the previous model. Up front the motorcycle gets twin 320 mm discs with 4-piston Brembo callipers gripping them while the rear wheel gets a 265 mm single disc with a single piston floating calliper)

(The BMW S 1000 XR will be offered with a bunch of electronic rider aids. ABS is of course standard and additionally, the bike will get four riding modes which are Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro mode along with dynamic traction control and wheelie control along with hill start control as standard too. Other standard features include full LED lighting. The other optional feature that is on sale is the BMW electronic suspension adjustment (ESA). You could also choose to get adaptive cornering lights on the S 1000 XR. The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment)