BMW Recalls 2024 Motorcycle Models Over Front Spring Strut Safety Concerns

BMW Motorrad has issued a recall in North America for specific 2024 R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 B motorcycles over safety concerns related to the front spring strut. The recall, affecting 191 motorcycles, comes after the brand discovered a poorly manufactured proportional valve within the front spring strut, posing a risk of stability loss and potential accidents.

Following an internal quality control check on September 14, 2023, BMW was alerted by its supplier regarding a potential issue with the front spring strut. Further investigations revealed that the proportional valve within the damper was not produced according to specifications, potentially leading to its detachment from the valve post over time in 80 per cent of 191 bikes.

In response to the findings, BMW initiated a review of motorcycle assembly information and supplier delivery records. By January 8, 2024, the assessment was complete, prompting the issuance of a delivery stop to dealers on January 16 and, subsequently, a decision to undertake a service action on January 18.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad To Return To EICMA This Year

In February, after comprehensive testing and analysis, BMW announced a voluntary safety recall for motorcycles equipped with potentially affected front spring struts. Owners will be notified and advised to visit authorised BMW motorcycle dealers for a free remedy. Any related issues occurring before the recall will be covered under the BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty program, the company mentioned in the recall report.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal