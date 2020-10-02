2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS

On the 40th anniversary of the GS, BMW Motorrad has announced updated models of the brand's flagship adventure bike, the BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. Visually, the new GS looks like the old one, but comes with new paint options. The R1250GS is available in a light white solid paint color or triple black. The R 1250 GS Adventure is also available in triple black as well as an ice grey colorway. The Rallye white, blue and red style variant returns for both models, joined by a new "40 Years GS" black and yellow color.

Also Read: 2019 BMW R 1250 GS Review

The latest GS now gets new adaptive cornering lights, with the headlight reflector able to swivel by 30 degrees, so when the bike negotiates a corner, and the headlight is on dipped beam, the headlight pivots and aims the beam to the direction of where the bike is headed. The light can also adjust the height with a pillion on board. On the electronics, the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure get dynamic traction control as standard, and a new "Eco" riding mode as standard to increase range. Eco mode adjusts the ShiftCam system in the engine to maximise fuel economy, and smoothens the throttle curve as well as moderately reduces torque.

Also Read: BMW GS Experience - Dirty Dancing With The BMW R 1250 GS

The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure get several updates and a "40 Years of GS" colour scheme

The 2021 GS models also get new BMW Integral ABS Pro as standard, replacing the previous ABS Pro. The Integral ABS Pro is a linked system, with the hand lever activating both front and rear brakes simultaneously, while the brake pedal only operates the rear brakes. The Integral ABS system uses a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to optmise better braking performance for both on-road and off-road riding. BMW has also refined the hill start control (HSC) system, as well as the upgraded HSC Pro option. The HSC Pro uses a new heel angle sensor to determine the gradient of a hill to adjust the holding pressure of the brake system.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About the BMW R 1250 GS

The electronics package gets updated for 2021, and the GS models get standard heated seats and heated grips

Additional features include heated rider and passenger seats, as well as heated grips that now offer five stages of heat adjustment all controlled through the TFT instrument console. Additionally, with the new features, the 2021 GS models will also be available with a "40 years of GS" edition with a paintjob inspired by the classic BMW R 100 GS, with yellow accessories on an all-black bike.

The 2021 GS models get adaptive cornering lights along with other feature updates

The engine continues to be the same 1,254 cc, Boxer with ShiftCam technology offering variable valve timing and valve lift on the intake side. The horizontally opposed twin cylinder engine offers the same 134 bhp of power at 7,750 rpm and 142 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The ShiftCam technology helps balance performance, engine smoothness, fuel efficiency and emissions across the rev range. There's no word yet on when the 2021 models will be offered on sale in India, or if there will be a price revision yet. The new models are expected to be offered on sale in India sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.