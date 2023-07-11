BMW Motorrad Introduces ConnectedRide Smart Glasses

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the ConnectedRide Smart Glasses in Berlin as a part of BMW Motorrad days. These goggles bring the head-up display (HUD) technology from the automotive sector into the hands of motorcyclists.

The ConnectedRide Glasses project critical information, such as navigation, speed, and gear position, directly to the rider's field of vision in real time. This feature enhances situational awareness and promotes a safer riding environment for riders to anticipate road conditions and hazards more effectively.

The glasses come with Bluetooth connectivity to pair to smartphones through a dedicated app, these smart glasses have a user-friendly interface. Riders can conveniently position the projection and adjust settings using the multi-controller on the motorcycle's handlebar.

BMW has designed the glasses specifically for motorcyclists, and are adaptable to fit various helmet types and face shapes. The glasses are equipped with a lithium-ion battery and are capable of providing up to ten hours of continuous operation.

To cater to individual preferences and different lighting conditions, BMW Motorrad includes two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses in the package. Riders can choose between an 85% transparent lens, ideal for helmets with integrated sun visors, and a tinted lens.

The glasses come in two sizes, with different nose pads available for a customised and snug fit. The smart glasses incorporate a light sensor, an integrated optics module, and real-time GPS data transfer from the BMW Motorrad Connected App to the smart glasses.

While the glasses are currently on offer in the international market, we hope the Indian arm of BMW Motorrad brings the new smart eyewear to our shores.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal