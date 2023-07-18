BMW R 1250 GS, R1250 GS Adventure Recalled In Europe; Potential Fuel Line Leak Revealed

BMW Motorrad recalled few units of the R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure in Europe. There could be leakage in the fuel line due to a faulty pressure sensor. The motorcycles affected were manufactured between March 2, 2023, and March 16, 2023.

Other 1250 models such as the R 1250 RT were affected by the recall as well

The potential leakage did not pose an immediate threat to the riders but more to the environment, BMW Motorrad said in a statement. Along with the BMW R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure, other models were affected as well such as – R 1250 RT, R 1250 R, and the R 1250 RS. The total number of affected motorcycles isn’t known yet.

BMW Motorrad will contact the owners with affected motorcycles and the issue will be rectified at the nearest service centre free of cost.

The affected BMW models will be rectified at a service centre free of cost

About a month ago, BMW Motorrad achieved a milestone of manufacturing one million GS motorcycles. The milestone motorcycle was a BMW R 1250 GS in a Triple Black shade. This achievement was celebrated during a special works meeting at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin. The first ‘GS’ model from BMW was the R80G/S, whose manufacturing began in 1980. The motorcycle was powered by a 797.5 cc air-cooled, flat-twin boxer engine.