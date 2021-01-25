2021 KTM 890 Duke; Top Highlights

KTM is likely to launch the 890 Duke in India by the end of 2021

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke was in coming for a while now, especially after the 890 Duke R was revealed in early 2020. The 890 Duke is tasked with replacing the 790 Duke globally, which means, it is likely to be launched in India as well. Globally, it will be positioned below the 890 Duke R, making it the more affordable naked middleweight motorcycle in KTM's line-up. So, here is a quick lowdown on the highlights of the new KTM 890 Duke.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 890 Duke Unveiled; India Launch Likely

Design

(The overall design of the KTM 890 Duke is similar to the now discontinued KTM 790 Duke)

In terms of design and styling, the 890 Duke is similar to the 890 Duke R, but gets new colours and graphics. You see the sharp lines, angular LED headlight, chiselled fuel tank and step-seats. The 890 does miss out on the rear cowl, which the 890 Duke R gets. Overall, there is very little that separates the 890 Duke from its 'R' sibling.

Engine and Cycle Parts

(The 2021 KTM 890 Duke gets an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 113 bhp and 92 Nm)

The motorcycle is built on a Chromium-Molybdenum steel frame with an Aluminium sub-frame, which is stiffly set for a sporty feel. The engine too is a stressed member of the chassis. The motorcycle gets the LC8 parallel-twin engine which displaces 889 cc and makes 113 bhp along with 92 Nm, which is 6 bhp and 7 Nm less than what the KTM 890 Duke R produces. The rotating mass of the engine is now increased by 20 per cent, which means better stability when tackling corners and a refined performance. The engine is Euro V/BS6 compliant as well, which means it is ready for global markets. Other cycle parts include 43 mm WP Apex USDs up front and a monoshock at the rear along with twin 300 mm discs up. The bike is now shod with Continental ContiRoad tyres instead of the earlier Maxxis tyres. KTM says that the ergonomics are 'less purposeful', with a lower 820 mm seat height and a more comfortable perch over the 890 Duke R.

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R; All You Need To Know

Electronics

(The KTM 890 Duke gets a comprehensive electronics suite including a 6D lean sensor, assisted by an IMU)

The KTM 890 Duke gets four riding modes which rain, street, sport and the optional track mode. Each riding mode has different settings for throttle response, traction control, ABS, cornering ABS, wheelie control and so on. The motorcycle also gets 6D lean angle sensor which is assisted by an inertial measurement unit (IMU). One can also get an optional bi-directional quick-shifter as well.

Expected Launch and Pricing

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke goes on sale internationally in the next couple of months and we suspect that KTM will bring the motorcycle to India by the end of 2021. The pricing is expected to be around ₹ 9.5 lakh or so (ex-showroom). In India, it will go up against the Triumph Street Triple R, Kawasaki Z900 and the BMW F 900 R as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.