KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again

The flagship adventure bike from KTM will now be possibly launched sometime in 2021.

The updated KTM 1290 Super Adventure is still undergoing on-road testing

  • KTM still testing updated 1290 Super Adventure
  • Updated 1290 Super Adventure to feature radar-assisted tech
  • New 1290 Super Adventure likely to be unveiled in early 2021

KTM is still carrying out test of a new version of the 1290 Super Adventure with new styling and state-of-the-art advanced rider aids and technology. A latest spy shot has emerged of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure and considering KTM is still carrying out tests, the new bike may not be production ready as yet. The biggest change to the new machine is the styling, which has now been changed and radically updated to resemble the KTM 790 Adventure. The new 1290 Super Adventure was expected to be launched by now, but considering KTM is still carrying out tests, it may well be 2021 before a production model is unveiled.

Also Read: Updated KTM 1290 Super Adventure Could Feature Radar Assisted Tech

The fairing has a distinctive opening where the radar sensor will be placed

The large conventional fuel tank has been replaced by a split saddlebag style fuel tank which not only frees up space, but also distributes the weight lower down the bike, offering lower centre of gravity, making it easier to handle while riding off-road. Also new is a new aluminium subframe as well as a wider headlight mask, which houses the new electronics, including state-of-the-art rider aids. A radar unit will be offered, which will power the cruise control and the Bosch system allows the bike to smoothly accelerate and decelerate in traffic with the active cruise control system.

sft58a8k

The updated KTM 1290 Super Adventure will be unveiled by early 2021

0 Comments

The new technology will be controlled through the big full-colour TFT instrument panel, which will likely be shared with the latest KTM 1290 Super Duke R. Also shared with the Super Duke R is the 1,301 cc engine, although the state of tune is likely to be slightly different, but still offer around 160 bhp of power. With delays in production and new product development, the latest version of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure is not likely to debut anytime this year, but could well be introduced sometime in early 2021.

