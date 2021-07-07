KTM 790 Adventure Spotted At Bajaj Factory In Chakan, Launch Imminent?

The KTM 790 Adventure may have been off the shelves globally, replaced by the 890 Adventure but the model could soldier on in India. At least that's what the rumour mills suggest as the adventure motorcycle was recently spied in the country at Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant, near Pune. KTM India had previously showcased the 790 Adventure at the 2019 India Bike Week alongside the then recently-launched KTM 790 Duke. At the time, the company had said that it was still considering launching the 790 Adventure.

The KTM 790 Adventure will continue to be sold in markets like China and it is likely that India could be on that list. The model could make its way here as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit that will help keep the prices in check. The adventure tourer is powered by a 799 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops 79 bhp and 88 Nm of peak torque. Do note that the 790 Adventure's engine is also used by the CFMoto 800MT and has been upgraded to meet Euro 5 norms for European markets.

The KTM 790 Adventure is also equipped with full-LED lighting, digital instrument console, electronic rider aids, lean-sensitive traction control, switchable ABS, multiple riding modes and more. The ADV uses a tubular chromium-molybdenum-steel frame with the engine as stress member.

KTM 790 Adventure at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa

Suspension duties are handled by WP APEX 43 mm USD forks at the front with 200 mm of travel. The rear gets a WP APEX monoshock with 200 mm of travel. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Braking performance comes from two radially-mounted J Juan calipers with 320 mm disc rotors and a single two-piston caliper with a 260 mm disc at the rear. The 790 Adventure has a kerb weight of 189 kg, while the saddle height measures 850 mm. The ground clearance stands at 230 mm.

The KTM 790 Adventure's arrival in India remains conjecture at this point. The bike could be brought here in limited numbers but an official announcement is yet to be made. Apart from the 790 ADV, KTM is also working on the next-generation RC range that is expected to arrive later this year. Bajaj Auto is also setting up a new plant for its premium range of offerings including KTMs, Husqvarnas, Chetak and the upcoming bikes from the Triumph joint venture. The new facility will be operational in 2023.