CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed

The first bike from the partnership between KTM and Chinese brand CFMoto has been revealed in production form, as latest pictures show.

The CFMoto 800MT is based on the KTM 790 Adventure expand View Photos
The CFMoto 800MT is based on the KTM 790 Adventure

Highlights

  • CFMoto has an industrial partnership with KTM
  • CFMoto already manufactures engines and bikes for KTM
  • The 800MT is the first motorcycle to be built around the partnership

The CFMoto 800MT is based on the KTM 790 Adventure, and is the product of an industrial partnership signed between KTM and Chinese brand CFMoto in 2017. Under the partnership, CFMoto has been producing KTM bikes in its own facility, but this is the first production model to be branded CFMoto which will be based on KTM underpinnings. We've already seen test mules of the bike in question, as well as design filings which showed the new adventure bike. And now, this is the first time the bike has been spotted in production form.

uoug7n08

The CFMoto 800MT is availalbe in two different wheel options - cast alloy, and wire spokes

The CFMoto 800MT will borrow the KTM's engine, frame and suspension, so the 95 bhp, 799 cc KTM LC8c parallel-twin will also power the CFMoto 800MT. CFMoto already builds the LC8c engine for KTM, and also builds complete bikes for the Austrian brand. The main difference from the KTM is that the CFMoto version employs a box section swingarm, and of course, the bodywork and styling are different. The fuel tank design is also different, with CFMoto not using the underslung design of the KTM.

Newsbeep
ae6ier18

Wheel sizes are 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear, regardless of wheel type

The fuel tank design of the KTM will certainly make it have its weight lower down, and so the CFMoto is expected to have a more top heavy character, which is bound to be felt while doing off-road duties. Nevertheless, the CFMoto still promises to be a capable enough machine, and from the looks of the latest images, it certainly looks sleek and boasts of good fit and finish.

Two versions of the finished bike are seen in type approval filings, one is an alloy wheel version, accompanied by another version with wire spoke wheels. Both wheel sizes are identical though, so both the alloy wheel variant, as well as the wire spoke wheel variant will come with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination. The two variants also weigh the same, regardless of wheel choice, with kerb weight claimed at 231 kg, and 248 kg for the fully kitted out model with alloy side cases and top box.

