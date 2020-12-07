New Cars and Bikes in India
search

CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images

The new KTM-powered adventure touring bike will be launched in 2021, and will be officially revealed soon, as latest leaked images indicate.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The CFMoto MT800, built on the KTM 790 Adventure, is nearing completion expand View Photos
The CFMoto MT800, built on the KTM 790 Adventure, is nearing completion

Highlights

  • CFMoto MT800 will be based on KTM 790 Adventure
  • CFMoto has limited presence in India so far
  • CFMoto MT800 expected to be introduced in two variants

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has a collaboration with Austrian firm KTM to make engines and some models for the Chinese market. The latest middleweight adventure touring motorcycle from CFMoto will be the new CFMoto MT800, based on the engine and chassis of the KTM 790 Adventure. We've already seen spy shots of the MT800 undergoing test runs, but these images are the first official renderings of a near production model of the upcoming MT800. And this new model is expected to be offered on sale, not just in China, but across the world.

Also Read: KTM 790 Adventure Based CFMoto MT800 Spotted On Test

b9v5d80k

The CFMoto MT800 shown in the design renders get alloy wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination

The design of the CFMoto MT800 can be seen completely in the latest leaked design renders, which have been filed with Chinese intellectual property authorities to prevent the design from being copied, something quite well known amongst Chinese manufacturers. For 2021, the CFMoto MT800 will however use the KTM 790 Adventure's 799 cc engine, instead of the KTM 890 Adventure's updated engine. We've already seen spy shots of the MT800 undergoing testing, and the design renders only confirm that the CFMoto MT800 will likely be unveiled very soon.

Also Read: CFMoto MT800 Adventure Bike Spotted In China

Newsbeep
qmbvfrj4

The CFMoto MT800 will share the engine and chassis with the KTM 790 Adventure

The crash bars shown in the design renders, as well as the engine bash plate suggest that the CFMoto MT800 will have some adventure capability, but will not be more of a road-biased touring model, rather than the rugged KTM 790 Adventure. The wheels of the latest images show alloy type wheels, in a 19-inch and 17-inch combination, rather than the wire-spoked 21-inch and 18-inch combination of the KTM 790 Adventure. Wire-spoke wheels however, will be on offer as options, as we've seen on spy shots of prototypes.

0 Comments

CFMoto does have presence in India, although it's limited in model range and network, and considering the MT800 has been touted as a global model, it could very well be introduced in India as well, even though the KTM 790 Adventure has yet to be offered on sale in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Kicks
Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Kicks
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Model Spotted Testing In India
Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Model Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Recalled For Brake Issue
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Recalled For Brake Issue
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images
CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images
F1: Mercedes Fined 20,000 Euros For Sakhir GP Tyre Blunder
F1: Mercedes Fined 20,000 Euros For Sakhir GP Tyre Blunder
Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Kicks
Nissan Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Kicks
MV Agusta Teases New 'Alpine' Model
MV Agusta Teases New 'Alpine' Model
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Tesla's Self Driving Beta Detects & Avoids A Deer Crossing The Road 
Aptera's EV Doesn't Need Charging 
Aptera's EV Doesn't Need Charging 
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid
2021 Ducati Monster: Highlights
2021 Ducati Monster: Highlights
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Production Begins At New Truck Facility In Bhopal
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Airflow Inside Car May Help Suppress Transmission Of Airborne Diseases Like Coronavirus: Study
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Lego Technic Reveals Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
Nissan Magnite Bags Over 5000 Bookings Within Five Days Of Its Launch
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.50 Lakh
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
MG Motor India Delivers Seven Gloster SUVs In A Single Day In Cochin
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Battery Costs Fall, Make Electric Vehicles Cheaper Says BMI
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities