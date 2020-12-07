CFMoto MT800 Revealed In Leaked Images

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has a collaboration with Austrian firm KTM to make engines and some models for the Chinese market. The latest middleweight adventure touring motorcycle from CFMoto will be the new CFMoto MT800, based on the engine and chassis of the KTM 790 Adventure. We've already seen spy shots of the MT800 undergoing test runs, but these images are the first official renderings of a near production model of the upcoming MT800. And this new model is expected to be offered on sale, not just in China, but across the world.

The CFMoto MT800 shown in the design renders get alloy wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination

The design of the CFMoto MT800 can be seen completely in the latest leaked design renders, which have been filed with Chinese intellectual property authorities to prevent the design from being copied, something quite well known amongst Chinese manufacturers. For 2021, the CFMoto MT800 will however use the KTM 790 Adventure's 799 cc engine, instead of the KTM 890 Adventure's updated engine. We've already seen spy shots of the MT800 undergoing testing, and the design renders only confirm that the CFMoto MT800 will likely be unveiled very soon.

The CFMoto MT800 will share the engine and chassis with the KTM 790 Adventure

The crash bars shown in the design renders, as well as the engine bash plate suggest that the CFMoto MT800 will have some adventure capability, but will not be more of a road-biased touring model, rather than the rugged KTM 790 Adventure. The wheels of the latest images show alloy type wheels, in a 19-inch and 17-inch combination, rather than the wire-spoked 21-inch and 18-inch combination of the KTM 790 Adventure. Wire-spoke wheels however, will be on offer as options, as we've seen on spy shots of prototypes.

CFMoto does have presence in India, although it's limited in model range and network, and considering the MT800 has been touted as a global model, it could very well be introduced in India as well, even though the KTM 790 Adventure has yet to be offered on sale in India.

