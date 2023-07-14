CFMoto 700MT Unveiled For European Markets

Chinese brand CFMoto has announced a mid-size touring model with a 693 cc parallel-twin engine, derived from Kawasaki’s 650 cc engine, but with a longer stroke to get the increase in displacement. The CFMoto engine puts out 66.1 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 60 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. CFMoto makes engines for KTM in China, and the brand is looking at rapidly expanding its presence in Europe, with several models being introduced in the UK.

693 cc, parallel-twin engine with 66 bhp, 60 Nm and 218 kg kerb weight.

The 700MT uses a chromoly-steel tube frame and suspension duties are handled by a set of 43 mm upside down front forks at the front, and a side-mounted monoshock at the rear, with 140 mm and 45 mm of suspension travel respectively. Braking duties for the 218 kg bike are handled by J. Juan with two 300 mm front discs with a dual-piston caliper and a single 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

The CFMoto 700MT is primarily a road-biased adventure tourer, which is capable of some ‘soft-roading’

The 17-inch wheels are shod with Pirelli tyres underscoring the 700MT’s road-oriented intent with a 120 section front tyre and a 160 section rear tyre, although some of the press pictures do seem to underscore its off-road capability as well.

Neat 5-inch TFT console should offer all necessary read-outs.

The CFMoto 700MT comes with a seat height of 820 mm, extendable to 840 mm and gets an 18-litre fuel tank, which should provide impressive range and a comfortable perch for long hours in the saddle. A redesigned screen should improve aerodynamics, standard LED lights, and a 5-inch TFT screen with Type A and Type B USB charging sockets.

The CFMoto 700MT is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon.

The 700MT will be available in two colours, Nebula White and Nebula Black. Availability in India is uncertain, although CFMoto does have limited presence in India with four models on offer. The Chinese brand is a production partner for KTM, and manufacturers the Austrian brand’s engines in China.