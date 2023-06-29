CFMoto 800NK To Enter UK Markets In July

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto unveiled the production version of its 800NK street naked in February, and now the motorcycle is due for its launch in the UK market. The motorcycle was first showcased as Concept NK-C22 last year, powered by a 790cc mill that also does duty on the KTM 790 Duke.

The 800NK shares it powertrain with the 790 Duke



While the concept bike was loaded with features and premium cycle parts, CFMoto has opted to drop a couple of the items for the production version of the 800NK. The single-sided swingarm has been replaced with a conventional double-sided one, the SC project exhaust has been dropped and so have the front brake cooling ducts. In addition to that, the carbon fibre infills on the body panels and engine covers have also been given a miss. Lastly, the Pirelli rubber has been replaced with Maxxis to further save on costs.

CFMoto manufactures and supplies the 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin for KTM motorcycles

But the underpinnings have remained unchanged. Built around a tubular frame, the 799cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin is the same that CFMoto manufactures and supplies to KTM for the 790 Duke. On the 800NK, the motor is rated to produce 93.8bhp and 79Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. Compared to the current KTM 790 Duke, the max power output is the same but the torque produced on the CFMoto is slightly lesser. The motorcycle tips the scale at 186 kg and has a standard seat height of 795 mm.

Coming to the cycle parts, the 800NK features KYB USDs at the front and a KYB monoshock at the rear, both with adjustable damping. The motorcycle comes with 320 mm twin-disc J.Juan radial calipers at the front and a 260 mm single disc with a J.Juan floating caliper at the rear. The system is equipped with dual-channel ABS from Bosch.

The 800NK is a street naked motorcycle with a kerb weight of 186 kg



While the CFMoto 800NK goes on sale in the UK, there is no confirmation if the Indian arm of the brand is to bring the 800NK to our shores anytime soon. Currently, in India, CFMoto’s product portfolio consists of four models, starting with the 300 NK, and the 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT, where all three share the same platform. While KTM 790 Duke was sold only in limited numbers in India, which got sold out quickly, it will be interesting if CFMoto does decide to introduce the 800NK here.