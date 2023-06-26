CFMoto 450NK Breaks Cover: New Rival For KTM 390 Duke

CFMoto introduced the 450NK, a roadster motorcycle powered by a parallel-twin engine. The 450NK is derived from the 450SR sport bike, which is already being sold in numerous countries. The CFMoto 450NK shares similarities with the fully-faired model in terms of its specifications. It gets a 449 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft, capable of delivering a maximum power output of 49.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm. Its features are reminiscent of the 450SR too, including full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled colour-TFT display.

Also Read: QJ Motor SRC 500 Review: A Potent Modern-Classic Cruiser?

Regarding its design, the CFMoto 450NK gets an aggressive front-end design with a projector-style headlight, a fashionable front fender, front turn indicators mounted on the radiator shroud, and fuel tank shrouds that contribute to its muscular appearance. It also gets split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust with a brushed aluminum tip and heat shield, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends.

In terms of hardware, the 450NK boasts premium components such as upside-down front forks sourced from KYB, along with a rear mono-shock to effectively handle suspension duties. Its braking system consists of single discs on both wheels, equipped with J.Juan calipers and a dual-channel ABS.

It is unlikely that the CFMoto 450NK will be available in India in the near future. However, it will lock horns with the Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke, and BMW G 310 R in the international market.