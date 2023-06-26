  • Home
  • News
  • CFMoto 450NK Breaks Cover: New Rival For KTM 390 Duke

CFMoto 450NK Breaks Cover: New Rival For KTM 390 Duke

The CFMoto 450 NK is based on the company's 450SR, which is a fully-faired motorcycle.
authorBy Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
26-Jun-23 12:32 PM IST
CFMoto NK450.jpg
Highlights
  • The CFMoto 450NK looks muscular
  • It gets a 449 cc parallel-twin engine
  • It rivals the KTM Duke 390 and BMW G 310 R globally

CFMoto introduced the 450NK, a roadster motorcycle powered by a parallel-twin engine. The 450NK is derived from the 450SR sport bike, which is already being sold in numerous countries. The CFMoto 450NK shares similarities with the fully-faired model in terms of its specifications. It gets a 449 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft, capable of delivering a maximum power output of 49.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm. Its features are reminiscent of the 450SR too, including full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled colour-TFT display.

 

Also Read: QJ Motor SRC 500 Review: A Potent Modern-Classic Cruiser?

 

Regarding its design, the CFMoto 450NK gets an aggressive front-end design with a projector-style headlight, a fashionable front fender, front turn indicators mounted on the radiator shroud, and fuel tank shrouds that contribute to its muscular appearance. It also gets split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust with a brushed aluminum tip and heat shield, as well as 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends.

 

In terms of hardware, the 450NK boasts premium components such as upside-down front forks sourced from KYB, along with a rear mono-shock to effectively handle suspension duties. Its braking system consists of single discs on both wheels, equipped with J.Juan calipers and a dual-channel ABS.

 

It is unlikely that the CFMoto 450NK will be available in India in the near future. However, it will lock horns with the Yamaha MT-03, KTM 390 Duke, and BMW G 310 R in the international market.

Related Articles
CFMoto Unveils Honda Grom-Rivalling Papio XO-1
CFMoto Unveils Honda Grom-Rivalling Papio XO-1
3 months ago
CFMoto Files Patent Application For New Inline Triple Engine
CFMoto Files Patent Application For New Inline Triple Engine
4 months ago
Ducati To Launch Nine New Models And Two Showrooms In India In 2023
Ducati To Launch Nine New Models And Two Showrooms In India In 2023
6 months ago
CFMoto 800NK Revealed In Type Approval Documents
CFMoto 800NK Revealed In Type Approval Documents
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

CFMoto Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now