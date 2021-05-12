KTM 790 Adventure Range Recalled In USA Over Front Brake Issue

KTM North America is recalling about 3,707 units of the 2019-2020 models of the KTM 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R along with 2020 model of the 2020 KTM Adventure R Rally. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the front brake master cylinder piston return spring may be too weak to return the brake piston to its original position, reducing the functionality of the front brake. This could lead to an increase in the distance required to stop the motorcycle and also increase the risk of a crash or injury.

(A total of 3,707 units of the KTM 790 Adventure were recalled in USA)

KTM North America has instructed dealers to replace the return spring, free of charge. A bigger and a stronger return spring will be installed in all affected motorcycles. While the dealers have already been notified, the KTM owners will be notified letters and emails. The recall and rectification process will begin by May 21, 2021 and is expected to be completed by July 2021.

(The defective return spring in the front master cylinder will be replaced free of cost)

KTM had announced a recall for the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R in USA over a faulty rear brake issue in April last year. A of total 3,164 units were said to be affected which were manufactured in 2019-2020. The report on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website (NHTSA) says that there is insufficient heat transfer between the rear brake hose and metal fittings that mounts to the rear brake calliper. This may cause the brake line to overheat and the rear brake could possibly fail when used heavily. And when riding off-road, one does tend to use the rear brake more. That problem was fixed at KTM dealerships free of cost as well.

