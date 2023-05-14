Kymco Unveils New Dink 110 and 150

Kymco, a Taiwanese brand known for manufacturing scooters, recently unveiled its new Dink models. These models have been designed keeping in mind the demands of urban commuters who need a reliable and efficient mode of transportation.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson And KYMCO Partner To Develop Future Electric Vehicles



The Dink models are available in two variants: the Dink 110 and the Dink 150. The Dink 110 is powered by a 110cc engine, while the Dink 150 is equipped with a 150cc engine. Both models feature a CVT automatic transmission and come with front and rear disc brakes for added safety.





One of the key features of the Dink models is their sleek and stylish design. The scooters have a modern look with a sporty front fascia and LED lighting. The Dink 150 also comes with a digital instrument cluster that displays important information such as speed, fuel level, and engine temperature. The Dink models also come with a range of safety features such as an anti-theft system and an engine immobilizer.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales April 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Grow 23.3% YoY

In terms of performance, the Dink models are designed to provide a smooth and comfortable ride. The suspension system has been optimized for urban conditions, and the scooters come with wide tires that provide good grip on the road. The Dink 150 is capable of reaching a top speed of 95 km/h, while the Dink 110 has a top speed of 80 km/h.