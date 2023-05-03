Two-Wheeler Sales April 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Grow 23.3% YoY

  • Home
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a double-digit growth in both month-over-month & year-over-year figures.
03-May-23 10:08 AM IST
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 88,731 units in April 2023.
  • The sales grew 23.3% YoY & 21.4% MoM
  • Domestic sales stood at 67,259 units, while the company exported 21,472 units last month.

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a strong start to the fiscal year, selling 88,731 units overall. The Japanese manufacturer’s Indian arm reported a 23.3 per cent year-over-year growth in April 2023. The month-over-month growth also stood strong at 21.4 per cent, as Suzuki sold 73,069 units in March 2023.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs Royal Enfield Scram 411: Crossover Contest!

Commenting on the sales performance, Kenichi Umeda, MD, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to grow at a double-digit rate. We registered a significant year-on-year growth of 23.3% in April 2023. This consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for Suzuki two-wheelers in India and in the overseas markets.”

Of the 88,731 units, Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 67,259 units in the domestic market. Exports meanwhile stood at 21,472 units in the month of April 2023. Suzuki also achieved 7 million (70 lakh) units production milestone last month, since starting off in 2006. The manufacturer also introduced new colours to the third generation Hayabusa on sale in the Indian market.


 


 

