Suzuki Burgman Street EX Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.12 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Burgman Street EX in India. It is priced at Rs. 1,12,300 (ex-showroom) and it gets a bunch of new features over the current model on sale. The Burgman Street EX gets a 12-inch wheel, instead of the 10-inch wheel on the current model and a wider tyre, which is 100/80-12. The scooter also gets an updated Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha engine auto start stop (EASS) and a silent starter system, which is said to offer better efficiency and acceleration. The start-stop system also helps in reducing emissions and increasing efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The love and affection that our Burgman Street got from the Indian customers prompted us to launch the All New Burgman Street EX in the country immediately after the global unveil. This is a special product from the house of Suzuki that incorporates latest technology thus offering an unparalleled ride experience.” By bringing in the unique exposure of Suzuki’s international Burgman heritage, we believe that the Burgman Street EX, the special one will now be more special than ever” and will herald a new era of luxury scooter riding in India.”

In addition to the new engine, the Burgman Street EX also gets Suzuki Ride Connect, a Bluetooth-enabled digital console with features like turn-by-turn navigation, SMS and WhatsApp alert display, speed limit warning and so on. The console can be paired with both Android and iOS phones.