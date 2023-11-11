EICMA 2023: Kymco Unveils Compact And Lightweight Skytown Scooter

At EICMA 2023, Kymco showcased its latest commuter scooter, the Skytown. It is a scooter that promises to turn mundane city navigation into an exhilarating journey with its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and a spirit that yearns for adventure. The brand states that the Skytown is more than just a scooter; it aims to be a partner in your daily urban escapade.

With regards to its performance, the Skytown is offered with a 150cc and 125cc motor. Both these have been developed with efficiency and longevity in mind. They make use of simple technology to ensure reliability but have been engineered to be both economical and efficient, conforming to the latest Euro 5+ emissions standards. Other features include a tall windscreen for added wind protection, as well as a passenger grab handle for comfortable two-up touring.

Talking of design, the scooter features a minimalist design accentuated by unique front and rear LED lights and has a high-visibility LCD instrument panel and a convenient USB port. It rolls on 14-inch front, and 13-inch rear wheels shod in 110/70 and 130/70 tires, respectively and comes with front and rear disc brakes. The 125cc version is equipped with a combined braking system (CBS), while the 150cc version dials things up with an ABS system for added safety.

Apart from this scooter, Kymco has also showcased other products, including CV-L6, i-Tuber series and Filly 50 at the EICMA.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

