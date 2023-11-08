EICMA 2023: Lambretta Elettra Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled

Lambretta, the Italian two-wheeler brand has unveiled its latest electric scooter concept, the Elettra at the EICMA 2023 trade show. Although purely unveiled in concept guise, the brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon. Most commonly known for building scooters in India, primarily back in the 70s and 80s, the Lambretta name was revived a few years back and now sells scooters and electric bikes globally.

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased

The e-scooter gets many modern styling elements

On the cosmetic front, the Elettra maintains the silhouette of the classic Lambretta scooters while incorporating many modern design elements. These include the LED headlamp unit, light strip that runs throughout the scooter’s body, blue seat, new-gen taillamps, indicators incorporated into the handle and modern-looking wheels.

Also Read: EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed

The e-scooter will get a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack

The concept e-scooter is suspended by dual shocks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with braking duties handled by a single-disc brake setup on both ends. Coming to its powertrain, the scooter is powered by an 11 kW or 15 hp electric motor and has a top speed of 110 kmph. The two-wheeler has a seat height of 780 mm and a kerb weight of 135 kg. It is equipped with a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack with the company yet to reveal range figures. However, it has stated that it will have a charging time of 5 hours 35 minutes with a home charger, and 35 minutes (0 to 80%) with a fast charger.