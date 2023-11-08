Login

EICMA 2023: Lambretta Elettra Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled

The brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

08-Nov-23 08:40 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Features the classic silhouette with many modern elements incorporated into it.
  • Powered by a 11 kW (15 bhp) electric motor and has a top speed of 110 km/h.
  • Gets a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack.

Lambretta, the Italian two-wheeler brand has unveiled its latest electric scooter concept, the Elettra at the EICMA 2023 trade show. Although purely unveiled in concept guise, the brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon. Most commonly known for building scooters in India, primarily back in the 70s and 80s, the Lambretta name was revived a few years back and now sells scooters and electric bikes globally. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased

The e-scooter gets many modern styling elements 

 

On the cosmetic front, the Elettra maintains the silhouette of the classic Lambretta scooters while incorporating many modern design elements. These include the LED headlamp unit, light strip that runs throughout the scooter’s body, blue seat, new-gen taillamps, indicators incorporated into the handle and modern-looking wheels. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed

The e-scooter will get a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack

 

The concept e-scooter is suspended by dual shocks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with braking duties handled by a single-disc brake setup on both ends. Coming to its powertrain, the scooter is powered by an 11 kW or 15 hp electric motor and has a top speed of 110 kmph. The two-wheeler has a seat height of 780 mm and a kerb weight of 135 kg. It is equipped with a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack with the company yet to reveal range figures. However, it has stated that it will have a charging time of 5 hours 35 minutes with a home charger, and 35 minutes (0 to 80%) with a fast charger. 

# Lambretta# EICMA# EICMA 2023# electric scooter# concept scooter
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  • Related Articles

  • Related Articles

EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-15450 second ago

The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023

EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11517 second ago

Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-5660 second ago

The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years

Ashok Leyland Delivers India’s First LNG Powered Truck
Ashok Leyland Delivers India’s First LNG Powered Truck
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5458 second ago

The LNG truck is based on Ashok Leyland's modular AVTR series and is powered by a six-cylinder engine

Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force
Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4717 second ago

The carmakers announced the new Alliance Agreement has come into force with effect from November 8, 2023.

EICMA 2023: 2024 Vespa Primavera, Vespa Sprint S Unveiled
EICMA 2023: 2024 Vespa Primavera, Vespa Sprint S Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3529 second ago

Vespa’s ‘small body’ scooters get new styling and tech, and are available in three engine displacements 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc.

2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-2287 second ago

The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

22 minutes ago

The Z7 is the naked-streetfighter version of the Ninja 7 and is equipped with the same powertrain

MS Dhoni Gets A Customised Jawa 42 Bobber Sporting Bespoke Paint Job
MS Dhoni Gets A Customised Jawa 42 Bobber Sporting Bespoke Paint Job
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It boasts a custom bottle-green paint scheme highlighted with golden pinstripes.

Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.

