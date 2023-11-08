EICMA 2023: Lambretta Elettra Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
08-Nov-23 08:40 PM IST
Highlights
- Features the classic silhouette with many modern elements incorporated into it.
- Powered by a 11 kW (15 bhp) electric motor and has a top speed of 110 km/h.
- Gets a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack.
Lambretta, the Italian two-wheeler brand has unveiled its latest electric scooter concept, the Elettra at the EICMA 2023 trade show. Although purely unveiled in concept guise, the brand has confirmed that it intends to put the Elettra into production soon. Most commonly known for building scooters in India, primarily back in the 70s and 80s, the Lambretta name was revived a few years back and now sells scooters and electric bikes globally.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Moto Guzzi Stelvio Adventure Tourer Showcased
The e-scooter gets many modern styling elements
On the cosmetic front, the Elettra maintains the silhouette of the classic Lambretta scooters while incorporating many modern design elements. These include the LED headlamp unit, light strip that runs throughout the scooter’s body, blue seat, new-gen taillamps, indicators incorporated into the handle and modern-looking wheels.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke Revealed
The e-scooter will get a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack
The concept e-scooter is suspended by dual shocks up front and a monoshock at the rear, with braking duties handled by a single-disc brake setup on both ends. Coming to its powertrain, the scooter is powered by an 11 kW or 15 hp electric motor and has a top speed of 110 kmph. The two-wheeler has a seat height of 780 mm and a kerb weight of 135 kg. It is equipped with a lithium-ion 4.6 kWh battery pack with the company yet to reveal range figures. However, it has stated that it will have a charging time of 5 hours 35 minutes with a home charger, and 35 minutes (0 to 80%) with a fast charger.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15450 second ago
The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023
-11517 second ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
-5660 second ago
The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years
-5458 second ago
The LNG truck is based on Ashok Leyland's modular AVTR series and is powered by a six-cylinder engine
-4717 second ago
The carmakers announced the new Alliance Agreement has come into force with effect from November 8, 2023.
-3529 second ago
Vespa’s ‘small body’ scooters get new styling and tech, and are available in three engine displacements 50 cc, 125 cc and 150 cc.
-2287 second ago
The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.
22 minutes ago
The Z7 is the naked-streetfighter version of the Ninja 7 and is equipped with the same powertrain
1 hour ago
It boasts a custom bottle-green paint scheme highlighted with golden pinstripes.
2 hours ago
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.
-15450 second ago
The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023
-11517 second ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
-5660 second ago
The adventure tourer marks the return of the Stelvio nameplate to Moto Guzzi’s lineup after almost 8 years
22 minutes ago
The Z7 is the naked-streetfighter version of the Ninja 7 and is equipped with the same powertrain
2 hours ago
The new Honda NX500 is the successor to the Honda CB500X, essentially the CB500X has been renamed the NX500, with changes to the ECU, suspension tuning and cosmetic updates.