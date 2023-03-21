  • Home
Lamborghini LB744 Project Details Revealed

Lamborghini LB744 shows instrument cluster with seven driving modes. In City mode, you will be driving an electric Lambo with just 180 horsepower.
21-Mar-23 08:50 PM IST
  • It would feature with seven driving modes
  • LB744 has the most powerful V12 in Lamborghini’s history
  • New architecture allows for optimal weight distribution

The pieces of the puzzle are slowly but surely falling into place as Lamborghini is providing another preview of its Aventador successor. Lamborghini has given us one more insight on what to expect from the Aventador’s  replacement. Recently, the premiere of the first V12 HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car was introduced. Lamborghini gives a ‘what to expect’ into the car’s driving dynamics. 

The instrument cluster was revealed in the latest teaser video

 

 The plug-in hybrid V12 supercar reveals its digital instrument cluster in the latest teaser episode. We get to learn, it will have no fewer than seven driving modes: Recharge, Hybrid, Performance, City, Strada, Sport, and Corsa. These are selectable via two rotors mounted on the steering wheel. It is also possible to disable the ESC to experience maximum available power without active controls, and feel the thrill of a standing start at full power. Thanks to the “launch control” function, which can be activated by holding down the button located in the Centre of the left rotor. 

 

Also read: Lamborghini Reveals New 1,000 bhp+ V12 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain 

the new car features a 6.5-litre V12 combined with a plug-in hybrid system

 

Code-named LB744 for now, the new car features a 6.5-litre V12 combined with a plug-in hybrid system - a first for Lamborghini. The petrol engine itself produces 814 bhp and 725Nm of torque at 9,250rpm with the rev limit sitting at a lofty 9,500rpm. This means the new LB744 has the most powerful V12 in Lamborghini’s history, and that is before we get to the additional power from the hybrid system. 

Also, the new architecture allows for optimal weight distribution (44% at the front and 56% at the rear), bringing them closer to the centre of gravity and optimizing the length of the wheelbase, resulting in a perfect balance that makes the LB744 effective both on the road and in the curves of a circuit. This capability is also enhanced by the increased stiffness of the anti-roll. 

