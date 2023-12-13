Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on December 13, 2023
- This is the sixth vehicle to join the Italian police fleet.
- Lamborghini's partnership with the Italian State Police dates back to 2004.
- The Urus Performante is equipped with a portable fridge for organ and plasma transportation.
The Polizia di Stato, Italy's national police force, is set to enhance its fleet with the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante, commencing its duty in 2024. This isn't Lamborghini's first foray into police vehicles; the Huracan LP610-4 has donned a "Polizia" livery since 2017. Lamborghini's partnership with the Italian State Police dates back to 2004, with the Urus Performante becoming the sixth Lamborghini to join the Italian Highway Police. The upcoming deployment in 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of this collaboration.
This is the sixth vehicle from Lamborghini to join the Italian police fleet.
Lamborghini's technicians in Sant'Agata Bolognese precisely tailored the Urus Performante for police use, adhering to specified requirements. The exterior underwent customisation following police specifications, featuring a design by Lamborghini Centro Stile, blending the classic blue of the Italian State Police with white and tricolour bands on the sills and seat belt. Reflective film-adorned police logos grace the doors, while a roof-mounted light bar with 360° blue LED lights and a two-tone electric siren have been installed.
Also Read: Mental Lamborghini Urus Performante Driven
Lamborghini's partnership with the Italian State Police dates back to 2004.
On the inside, the cockpit is tailored for public security service, incorporating an armoured weapon box, a flip-down message display, a dedicated trunk compartment for service equipment, and a defibrillator. Moreover, the Urus Performante is equipped with a portable fridge for organ and plasma transportation, complete with a display and data logger for continuous internal temperature monitoring.
Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
The Urus Performante is equipped with a portable fridge for organ and plasma transportation.
Lamborghini did not have to make significant changes to the Urus' performance to make it suitable for use as a police vehicle. Under the hood, it continues to boast a twin-turbo V8 engine generating 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 306 kmph.
