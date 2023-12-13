Login

Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet

The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • This is the sixth vehicle to join the Italian police fleet.
  • Lamborghini's partnership with the Italian State Police dates back to 2004.
  • The Urus Performante is equipped with a portable fridge for organ and plasma transportation.

The Polizia di Stato, Italy's national police force, is set to enhance its fleet with the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante, commencing its duty in 2024. This isn't Lamborghini's first foray into police vehicles; the Huracan LP610-4 has donned a "Polizia" livery since 2017. Lamborghini's partnership with the Italian State Police dates back to 2004, with the Urus Performante becoming the sixth Lamborghini to join the Italian Highway Police. The upcoming deployment in 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of this collaboration.

 

This is the sixth vehicle from Lamborghini to join the Italian police fleet.

 

Lamborghini's technicians in Sant'Agata Bolognese precisely tailored the Urus Performante for police use, adhering to specified requirements. The exterior underwent customisation following police specifications, featuring a design by Lamborghini Centro Stile, blending the classic blue of the Italian State Police with white and tricolour bands on the sills and seat belt. Reflective film-adorned police logos grace the doors, while a roof-mounted light bar with 360° blue LED lights and a two-tone electric siren have been installed.

 

Also Read: Mental Lamborghini Urus Performante Driven

 

Lamborghini's partnership with the Italian State Police dates back to 2004.

 

On the inside, the cockpit is tailored for public security service, incorporating an armoured weapon box, a flip-down message display, a dedicated trunk compartment for service equipment, and a defibrillator. Moreover, the Urus Performante is equipped with a portable fridge for organ and plasma transportation, complete with a display and data logger for continuous internal temperature monitoring.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore

 

The Urus Performante is equipped with a portable fridge for organ and plasma transportation. 

 

Lamborghini did not have to make significant changes to the Urus' performance to make it suitable for use as a police vehicle. Under the hood, it continues to boast a twin-turbo V8 engine generating 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 306 kmph.

# Lamborghini Urus Performante# Lamborghini Italy# Police Cars# Lamborghini Urus Performante Italy Police# Urus Performante
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
  • 49,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Urus

Lamborghini Urus
8.6
0
10

Lamborghini Urus

Starts at ₹ 4.18 - 4.22 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Urus Specifications
View Urus Features

Popular Lamborghini Models

Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus

₹ 4.18 - 4.22 Crore

Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini Huracan

₹ 3.22 - 4.61 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.

Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.

2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

New Sport trim adds sportier styling to the Mini Cooper Electric lineup.

2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line facelift gets a visual nip and tuck along with new features added to the cabin.

Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing in the near-production guise and is expected to make a global debut next year, followed by the India launch soon after

Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.

Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.

Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Lamborghini Urus Bookings On Hold In India As Demand For Super-SUV Grows
Lamborghini Urus Bookings On Hold In India As Demand For Super-SUV Grows
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

7 months ago

Supercar maker likely to reach triple digit sales figures this year, a new record for the India business.

carandbike Awards 2023: Performance Car Of The Year – Lamborghini Urus Performante
carandbike Awards 2023: Performance Car Of The Year – Lamborghini Urus Performante
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

7 months ago

The Performance SUV from Italy wowed our jury members to bag the coveted Performance car of the year.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.22 Crore
Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.22 Crore
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

9 months ago

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the ultimate version of the Italian brand's performance SUVs and comes with significant design upgrades, a sportier cabin and a more potent engine.

Mental Lamborghini Urus Performante Driven
Mental Lamborghini Urus Performante Driven
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

9 months ago

The model year update of the Urus has brought along a slightly more mental ‘superSUV’.

Italian Cops Deliver 2 Kidneys To Patients Over 500 Km Apart Using A Lamborghini Huracan
Italian Cops Deliver 2 Kidneys To Patients Over 500 Km Apart Using A Lamborghini Huracan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 months ago

The Italian Police delivered two kidneys from Padua to Modena & Rome.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved