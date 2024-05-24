Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CRSuzuki V-Strom 800 DETriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lamborghini Recalls The Urus Over-Defective Bonnet That Could Detach At High Speeds

An NHTSA filing revealed the affected units of the Urus had a defective bonnet, which could fly open or detach from the vehicle.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The recalled Lamborghini Urus SUVs were manufactured between 2023 and 2024.
  • The bonnet on the performance SUV could detach at high speeds due to defective rivet studs.
  • Lamborghini will replace the hood or install a support striker plate to resolve the defect.

Lamborghini has issued a recall for the Urus Performante and S variants of the performance SUV in the US. The recall involves the Lamborghini Urus produced in 2023 and 2024 and affects 2,133 examples of the Italian-bred SUV. An NHTSA filing revealed the affected units of the Urus had a defective bonnet, which could fly open or detach from the vehicle.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain

 

Lamborghini Urus Recalled 2

 

Lamborghini explained that some rivet studs that fix the hood latch strikers may have insufficient deformation. These low-deformed rivet studs could develop small gaps between the hood and front bumper at speeds over 150 kmph, allowing air to enter the engine bay. These gaps could potentially increase with high speeds, and the stress on the rivet studs could cause the latch system to fail and separate the hood latch striker from the bonnet. 

 

The automaker further revealed that the faulty component was used due to an inconsistent manufacturing process at a supplier. Lamborghini first learned of a potential issue in August last year after two warranty claims in Europe about the hood and fender being misaligned on certain examples of the Urus. The company launched its own investigation into the matter with the supplier. The company says it worked with the supplier to improve the manufacturing process of the said component, and no other cases were reported. 

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine

 

Lamborghini Urus Recalled 1

 

However, a similar issue popped up in Indonesia, where the hood was completely detached at high speeds. Lamborghini says it launched another inquiry and discovered the issue to be the defective rivet studs. The Italian brand will be reaching out to the affected customers by late June or early July. The dealers will inspect the vehicle and replace the hood, install a striker support plate, or do both. The more robust parts have been used in the Urus models produced from February onward. 

 

# Lamborghini Urus Performante Recalled# Urus Performante# Lamborghini Urus Performante# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Urus Performante was delivered to Dubai police at a special ceremony held at the 2023 Dubai air show last November, and officially started service on Monday
    Dubai Police Adds The Lamborghini Urus Performante To Its Fleet
  • The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
  • Supercar maker likely to reach triple digit sales figures this year, a new record for the India business.
    Lamborghini Urus Bookings On Hold In India As Demand For Super-SUV Grows
  • The Performance SUV from Italy wowed our jury members to bag the coveted Performance car of the year.
    carandbike Awards 2023: Performance Car Of The Year – Lamborghini Urus Performante
  • The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the ultimate version of the Italian brand's performance SUVs and comes with significant design upgrades, a sportier cabin and a more potent engine.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.22 Crore

Latest News

  • The Elroq will be the first of six new all-electric vehicles from Skoda for global markets.
    All-Electric Skoda Elroq SUV Teased Ahead Of Autumn 2024 Debut
  • The Jawa 42 Bobber sits along with the Black Mirror Edition in the variant lineup.
    Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh
  • The two companies will also partner to set up EV charging infrastructure across the country.
    MG India To Supply 3,000 EVs To Vertelo
  • An NHTSA filing revealed the affected units of the Urus had a defective bonnet, which could fly open or detach from the vehicle.
    Lamborghini Recalls The Urus Over-Defective Bonnet That Could Detach At High Speeds
  • Only select variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being assembled in India for now.
    Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed
  • The Jeep Avenger 4xe finally brings the four-wheel drive to the SUV with the new hybrid powertrain, making it more capable than before, and for many, this is true to its heritage.
    2024 Jeep Avenger 4xe Revealed: Gets Four-Wheel Drive, Hybrid Powertrain
  • In order to understand the used car market in India better, we list down the type of business models that are present in the country.
    IBB Report 2023: Different Types Of Used Car Business Models In India
  • The premier class veteran called a special press conference before his home grand prix to call it a day on his storied career.
    MotoGP: Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro To Retire At The End Of The Season
  • The Honda Shine 100 recently celebrated its first anniversary, and the company revealed the development while announcing record deliveries of the commuter motorcycle.
    Honda Shine 100 Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units In First Year Of Sales
  • The speedster concept borrows design cues from classic Mercedes race cars as well as featuring an F1-inspired halo.
    Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Speedster Concept Previews First Mythos Series Model

Research More on Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus
8.6

Lamborghini Urus

Starts at ₹ 4.18 - 4.22 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Urus Specifications
View Urus Features

Popular Lamborghini Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Lamborghini Recalls The Urus Over-Defective Bonnet That Could Detach At High Speeds
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved