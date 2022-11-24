Lamborghini Urus Performante Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.22 Crore

After a glorious run at the Pikes Peak climb, the ultimate Urus arrives at our shores. The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been launched in India at Rs. 4.22 crore (ex-showroom) and is all set to take on the likes of the Aston DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT, and the Maserati Levante Trofeo, along with the Bentley Bentayga, and the Audi RSQ8. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 has more grunt now belting out 657 bhp, which is 16 bhp more than the standard urus and 850 Nm of peak torque accessible at 2300 rpm. The Performante also makes extensive use of carbon fibre components throughout the SUV, helping it shave 47 kgs off the kerb weight. This helps bring the 0-100 kmph run down to 3.3 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the standard Urus, and as before, it can clock up to 306 kmph of top-speed.

The weight-to-power ratio too has seen a significant upgrade and is best-in-class so far. It's lighter on its feet and is complemented by the aerodynamic design, chassis set-up and sporty driving dynamics with specific drive mode calibration, including the new Rally mode dedicated to the Performante version of the Urus only.

The Urus Performante is bold and has aeronautical dynamism with a pure, sharper, more prominent bonnet, and bumper design helping to differentiate between this version and the standard Urus. The car extensively uses composite materials with the highest number of carbon fibre parts in its segment. With deep cuts in the hood lines down to the new front bumper, the bonnet including the air outlet is forged from lightweight carbon fibre in body colour or partially visible carbon fibre as an option. A roof in optional carbon fibre references Lamborghini super sports models such as Huracan Performante and Super Trofeo.

In profile, the Urus Performante's lowered stance is accented by its prominent front, and rear wing and bumper, increasing its overall length by 25 mm. The rear of the Urus Performante is equally distinctive by its purposeful high-performance design. A rear spoiler with carbon fibre fins takes design inspiration from the Aventador SVJ and contributes to the increased downforce. The lower rear bumper and diffuser are also in carbon fibre with a lightweight titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust as standard.

Inside, the cockpit features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design, the "Performante trim", and further options including a leather interior. Dedicated colour and trim options include an extension of the Performante trim on doors, roof-lining, seat backrest and rear wall, with further Ad Personam customisation. It includes interior matt carbon fibre details, red door handles, and a customised kickplate with Ad Personam logo. The black Alcantara/leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the aluminium interior trim in black anodized. A new HMI graphic, with a dedicated design for the Urus Performante, features on both the centre console screen and in a large arc across the main display.