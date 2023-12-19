Land Rover Defender 90 Pacific Blue Edition Revealed; Limited To 15 Units
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 19, 2023
- Limited to just 15 units
- Based on the Defender 90 diesel
- Only available in Australian market
Land Rover Australia has introduced a limited edition Defender 90 to celebrate the country’s surfing culture. Limited to only 15 units, the special edition is based on the Defender 90 and comes with JLR’s 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo diesel engine, delivering 245 bhp and 570 Nm of torque.
Distinctive exterior features include a Pacific Blue matte paint finish paired with contrast white-finished roof, grille highlights, door handle accents, and 18-inch steel wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. The vehicle gets features such as a sliding panoramic roof, privacy glass, electronic air suspension and drive modes. Each of the 15 units comes with a custom Defender surfboard, side-mounted gear carrier, fixed side steps, Aqua Sports Carrier, portable rinse system, black roof rails, tow hitch receiver, and locking wheel nuts.
Inside, the special edition incorporates white elements on the steering wheel and door panels, a white powder-coated dashboard, 12-way power-adjustable and heated front seats in Ebony leather, and an upgraded Meridian sound system. Notably, each model features unique "1 of 15" badging.
Land Rover says that it will commence deliveries of the special edition starting May 2024.
Moving to the Indian market, the Defender has proven to be a popular model in the Land Rover stable since it was first launched in late 2020. The SUV has accounted for a significant chunk of Land Rover India's total sales in 2023 with over 1,000 units delivered this year alone. The Defender in India is offered in three sizes - Defender 90, Defender 110 and Defender 130.
