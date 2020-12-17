New Cars and Bikes in India
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 

The Boring Company needs an approval from the County as well.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
The Boring Company was founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk expand View Photos
The Boring Company was founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Highlights

  • The Las Vegas City Council have given approval to the Boring Company
  • Its city-wide loop will touch casinos and reach downtown Vegas
  • This project starts with loop at the Las Vegas Convention Center
Tech News

Only yesterday we reported that the Boring Company wanted to expand its limited loop system in Las Vegas into a city-wide loop. Now, reports have emerged that the Las Vegas City Council has approved the proposal that allows the Boring Company to tap into the Las Vegas Monorail. "On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously to advance plans to dramatically expand Musk's Loop project from a convention centre transit system to a citywide network that would include hotels and, one day, potentially even the airport," reported Bloomberg.

Tesla cars will occupy the Boring Loop

Also Read: Boring Company Looking To Expand Las Vegas Loop

The Boring Company Loop system will have tunnels which will have Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model X and even a high-speed tram based on the Model 3 that can take up to 16 people. The first system is being deployed in the Las Vegas Convention Center LVCVA which is paying $52.5 million. Now, this system is being expanded to connect the Convention Center with the popular casinos and eventually downtown Las Vegas, including even the McCarran Airport. 

The Boring Loop will now be city-wide in Las Vegas

This new system is going to be built around a 16 kilometres tunnel that will go from McCarran airport to Fremont street with stops at all major resorts and casinos making up the Vegas strip. 

Steve Davis, the president of the Boring Company also said in the presentation of the proposal to the Las Vegas City Council that no public funds were being used for this expansion of the project. This is not the final approval as they as one will also be needed from the County.

