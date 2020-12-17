New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 

This proposal will be put in front of the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday and in front of the county officials in February.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Boring Company wants to build a city-wide loop in Las Vegas expand View Photos
The Boring Company wants to build a city-wide loop in Las Vegas

Highlights

  • The Boring Company wants to build a city-wide loop in Vegas
  • It wants to build on the LVCVA project as the Las Vegas Monorail is shut
  • LVCVA acquired the Monorail and removed a clause that allows this loop
Tech News

Elon Musk's hobby project - the Boring Company - is planning a citywide expansion of its underground tunnel system which it has been building in Las Vegas. The startup wants to build a 16-kilometre loop which serves the famous Las Vegas strip that connects the casino hotels with the downtown area of the city including its McCarran International Airport. All these loops will obviously be powered by Tesla vehicles. In addition to this, it even wants to build another loop that connects the properties owned by Caesars entertainment that includes Caesar's palace properties. This proposal will make the tunnels that will enable transportation from the Las Vegas Convention centre which is the home of CES to hotel's like the Mandalay Bay just three minutes long as opposed to 30 minutes during peak traffic hours. 

As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a proposal was floated to the Car County officials after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) finished buying the Las Vegas Monorail which filed for bankruptcy in September. 

Following the acquisition, LVCVA killed a non-compete agreement that prevented the Boring Company from digging any tunnels that served the same areas as the monorail. This monorail is not expected to reopen till 2021. 

jsjag27g

Concrete segments for the tunnel are displayed before an unveiling event for the Boring Company test tunnel in Hawthorne, California

While all of this is quite impressive, the Boring Company has been laggard in completing its original project. It is still working on its first underground people-mover which will open to the public below the Convention Center. It was originally slated for a January 2021 opening in time for CES 2021, but those plans are now not in play as CES thanks to the pandemic is a virtual event and generally, work has been slower in the wake of the COVID19 crisis. 

Newsbeep

The Boring Company has plans of shuttling up to 4,000 people per hour through its tunnels using Tesla Model 3s and Tesla Model Xs which will operate alongside a tram built on the Model 3 platform that will be able to fit up 16 people. This tram and the cars will move autonomously, though they will also have drivers. 

h6ld14k

Elon Musk is the founder of the Boring Company and also the CEO of Tesla 

0 Comments

Originally the LVCVA paid the Boring Company $48.6 million to build tunnels, but that cost has already swollen up to $52.5 million. If this expansion goes through, the Boring Company, will not get such a sweet deal. It will have to pay for the cost of the construction of the main tunnel of the new citywide loop, while properties that want a station will have to pay to have them built. This proposal will be put in front of the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday and in front of the county officials in February.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Lamborghini’s One-Off New SC20 Open-Roof Track Car Revealed
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
F1: There Could Be More Night Race Because Of This Tech 
F1: There Could Be More Night Race Because Of This Tech 
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Porsche Teases LMDh Prototype To Compete In Le Mans, WEC & IMSA In 2023
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrari For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Mattia Binotto Wanted Sebastian Vettel In Ferrari For 2021, But John Elkann Didn't
Ashok Leyland Launches Falcon Super And Gazl Buses In Saudi Arabia
Ashok Leyland Launches Falcon Super And Gazl Buses In Saudi Arabia
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
Government's HSRP Website Crashes Due To High Traffic As Delhi Police Starts Fining Motorists
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
F1: Yuki Tsunoda Confirmed For AlphaTauri In 2021, Will Replace Daniil Kvyat
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
All-New Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Launched Globally
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667
Bajaj Platina 100 Kick Start Variant With New Features Launched; Priced At Rs. 51,667

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities