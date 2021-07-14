LG & Samsung Have Prototyped Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells

LG Energy Solutions and Samsung SDI have reportedly prototyped the first sample cells of Tesla's 4680 battery cells as they aim to get a contact from the world's highest capitalised automaker. Tesla has unveiled its new tab-less 4680 battery cells last September at its battery day event. It hopes that these battery cells will enable higher range, faster charge times while reducing the size of the battery which would enable its cars to be more aerodynamic overall. These batteries are also expected to be cheaper to produce which will help Tesla drive down the cost of its vehicles and enable it to make a sub $25000 hatchback as well for the Asian market.

LG and Samsung aren't the only major battery suppliers who are aiming at getting the big Tesla tab-less battery cell contact. Tesla is reportedly in talks with CATL, which is the world's largest supplier of battery cells. And its oldest partner, Panasonic, is also currently prototyping these cells at its Nevada factory. Panasonic's CEO has even said that he'd be willing to make a major investment in this technology for Tesla provided the first stage of prototypes go well.

LG Energy Solutions is one of the largest suppliers of EV batteries

Tesla has created a new manufacturing process that will enable it to deploy these batteries at scale -- especially considering now it has gigafactories in Berlin, Shanghai, and soon it will have two factories in the US.

A report from the Korean Herald states that both the South Korean majors have completed the first sample cells of the battery. "Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution have developed samples of cylindrical 4680 cells and are currently conducting various tests at their facilities to verify their structural integrity. Also, they have provided specifications of their 4680 cells to their vendors," said the publication citing high ranking officials as a source.

LG had been reportedly developing the 4680 cells -- and now this report has further confirmed the development. Many automakers are trying to disrupt battery chemistry and technology to make it more efficient, faster to charge and cheaper.