LML Star Electric Scooter Bookings Open; Prices Yet To Be Announced

LML (formerly Lohia Machinery Ltd) has opened bookings for its first electric two-wheeler, the LML Star. Interested customers can book the scooter on the company’s website and there is no booking amount that needs to be paid. Customers just needs to register themselves. It is likely to be launched in the second half of 2023.

Also Read: LML Unveils Three Electric Two-Wheelers In India

Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML said, "We are delighted to announce that bookings for our flagship product, LML Star, have begun. People can visit our website and make a scooter reservation without spending even a single penny. We are sure that the LML Star will justify our consumers' already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles since our products are endowed with unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of.

Also Read: LML Partners With Saera For Manufacturing Electric Two-Wheelers

The Star electric scooter has a very modern design and was showcased as a concept a couple of months ago. It has a futuristic but a clean design and has a floating insert at the top which houses the headlamp. The headlamp glass is also extended slightly to act as a fly screen, but it appears too small to be of much help deflecting wind away from rider. Other features include adjustable seat, interactive screen and a photosensitive headlight.