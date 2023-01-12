  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023: LML Star Electric Scooter Showcased

Auto Expo 2023: LML Star Electric Scooter Showcased

LML has showcased the Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
12-Jan-23 08:11 PM IST
Auto Expo 2023: LML Star Electric Scooter Showcased banner
Highlights
  • LML showcases the Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023
  • Bookings for the Star electric scooter began a few months ago
  • LML showcased other electric two-wheelers at the Expo as well

LML (formerly Lohia Machinery Ltd) showcased its Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023. The Star electric scooter has a very modern design and was showcased as a concept earlier in 2022. Its design is futuristic, but clean, and has a floating insert at the top which houses the headlamp. The headlamp glass is also extended slightly to act as a fly screen but its too small to be of any help deflecting wind away from rider. 

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette Unveils Concept F99 Electric Race Bike

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Subcompact SUV Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Unveiling the LML Star at the Auto Expo 2023, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML, said, "LML Star is the hallmark of our heritage, ensuring that it will continue to touch lives through generations. It has been reimagined as a fashion statement, adding to the lifestyle of the consumer without compromising on the core features. This is more than just a scooter. It's an emotion, an emotion that millions of people across the world share.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: New Tork Kratos X And Updated Kratos R Introduced

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility Unveils World’s First Self-Balancing Scooters

Along with showcasing the e-scooter for the first time to public, LML also unveiled some features of the e-scooter. The scooter gets a  range of features, including a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse park assist, ABS, and more. Other features include adjustable seat, interactive screen and a photosensitive headlight

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Ampere Primus Electric Scooter Unveiled; Bookings Open For Rs. 999

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR250 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.49 Lakh

LML opened bookings for the Star electric two-wheeler a few months ago, but interestingly the manufacturer isn't seeking any booking amount for the same. Interested people can just register themselves online.

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette Unveils Concept F99 Electric Race Bike
Auto Expo 2023: Ultraviolette Unveils Concept F99 Electric Race Bike
4 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Showcased Ahead Of India Launch
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Showcased Ahead Of India Launch
6 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer, Tiago EV Blitz Debut With Sportier Looks, Enhanced Performance
7 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z Concept Unveiled
Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z Concept Unveiled
10 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire ZXI
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire ZXI
46,783 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
6.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City V MT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City V MT Petrol BS IV
42,000 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
7.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta Diesel
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Delta Diesel
17,187 km | Diesel | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
6.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by Lifestyle
line