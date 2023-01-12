Auto Expo 2023: LML Star Electric Scooter Showcased

LML (formerly Lohia Machinery Ltd) showcased its Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023. The Star electric scooter has a very modern design and was showcased as a concept earlier in 2022. Its design is futuristic, but clean, and has a floating insert at the top which houses the headlamp. The headlamp glass is also extended slightly to act as a fly screen but its too small to be of any help deflecting wind away from rider.

Unveiling the LML Star at the Auto Expo 2023, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML, said, "LML Star is the hallmark of our heritage, ensuring that it will continue to touch lives through generations. It has been reimagined as a fashion statement, adding to the lifestyle of the consumer without compromising on the core features. This is more than just a scooter. It's an emotion, an emotion that millions of people across the world share.

Along with showcasing the e-scooter for the first time to public, LML also unveiled some features of the e-scooter. The scooter gets a range of features, including a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse park assist, ABS, and more. Other features include adjustable seat, interactive screen and a photosensitive headlight.

LML opened bookings for the Star electric two-wheeler a few months ago, but interestingly the manufacturer isn't seeking any booking amount for the same. Interested people can just register themselves online.