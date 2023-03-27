  • Home
LML Commences Setting Up Dealerships In India; Signs Up 50 Dealers

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing to launch its first model, the LML Star, in India later this year.
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Mar-23 01:01 PM IST
Highlights
  • LML signs on 50 dealers in phase 1
  • Plans to open over 100 dealerships by March 2024
  • LML Star will be company's first model for India

Ahead of its planned first model launch, LML has started developing its dealer network across the country. The company has signed on 50 dealer partners in the first phase of its network expansion with plans to grow this number to over 100 by the end of FY2024 (March 2024).

 

Also read: Auto Expo 2023: LML Star Electric Scooter Showcased
 

Commenting on the same, Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML said, “The EV industry has witnessed tremendous growth and will definitely continue to boom in the future as well. Electric vehicles (EVs) are one such ecologically friendly choice that prevents climate change and we at LML are driven to accelerate the process of the EV revolution by onboarding the right dealers who hold a futuristic vision of making EVs mainstream in India.”

The Star will be LML's first electric two-wheeler for India when it launches later this year.

 

Also read: LML Star Electric Scooter Bookings Open; Prices Yet To Be Announced
 

LML says that its dealerships will operate on the Dealer Owned, Dealer Operated model making dealer partners the owners and operators of the dealerships. LML says that it is also appointing dedicated mentors to each dealer partner to assist with on-ground activities as well as to facilitate marketing initiatives.

 

LML will enter the Indian two-wheeler market with the Star electric scooter which it debuted in the country last year. The e-scooter was also showcased to the public at the 2023 Auto Expo with a launch set for the second half of 2023.

