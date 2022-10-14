LML And Saera Electric Partner For Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturing

Saera Electric Auto Private Limited (SEAPL) has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Lohia Machines Limited (LML). LML is making its comeback into the Indian market with electric two-wheelers which will be manufactured in Saera Electric's Plant in Bawal of Haryana. LML recently announced launching three electric two-wheelers - Moonshot e-motorcycle, Star e-scooter and Orion ebike which will hot the road next year in the next year.

"Saera's fresh collaboration with a reputed brand like LML is another step towards our endeavor to ramp up the penetration of clean mobility on the Indian roads. Saera has long established its name in the automobile sector by redefining the norms of personal and urban commute and setting new standards of safety," said Managing Director of Saera Electric Auto Nitin Kapoor.

Under the partnership, these LML vehicles will be manufactured in Saera Plant at Bawal, Haryana. The plant has an annual production capacity of 2 lakh electric two-wheelers and 36,000 electric three-wheelers. Saera Electric is currently manufacturing its Passenger and Cargo vehicles in the L3 category at its Bawal plant and is gearing up to launch its new product in the L5 category in both Passenger and Cargo segment. The company is waiting for approvals from ICAT.