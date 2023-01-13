  • Home
Exclusive: LML To Debut Contessa EV By 2024

The Contessa name could return to the Indian market as an electric car
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
13-Jan-23 12:17 PM IST
Exclusive: LML To Debut Contessa EV By 2024 banner
Highlights
  • New Contessa EV to launch by Q1 2024
  • Currently in advanced stages of development
  • LML Star will be brand's first EV for India

The Contessa name could make a comeback as early as 2024 as an electric vehicle. Speaking to carandbike, Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO of LML said that the model was in the development stages and a launch could take place by the first quarter of the next calendar year. Unlike its recently showcased two-wheelers, the Contessa will be an all-electric passenger car with LML looking to foray into other segments of the Indian automobile market.

“We intend to go big on EVs and after the LML Star we do intend to foray into other segments. As you are aware, we acquired the brand rights of the Contessa name from Hindustan Motors. So, the Contessa, another iconic name, will be relaunched in electric form,” Bhatia said.

LML gains access to the Contessa brand via its parent company SG Corporate Mobility. The latter bought the rights and trademarks for the name from Hindustan motors last year.

Also see: Auto Expo 2023: LML Star Electric Scooter Showcased

The Star e-scooter will be LML's first electric vehicle for India following its re-entry into the market.

The Contessa graced the Indian roads through the 1980s and 1990s as a premium alternative to the beloved Ambassador. The model was discontinued in 2002 with Hindustan Motors stopping production of cars entirely a little over a decade later after the Ambassador was discontinued. Reports of a revival emerged last year when HM registered the brand name in early June only to subsequently be revealed that it was selling the rights and trademarks of the name to SG Corporate Mobility.

Also read: Hindustan Motors To Sell Contessa Brand

Details on the new Contessa are scarce at this point though we could expect the company to debut the model later this year in near-production spec along with revealing further details on the model.

However, while the Contessa is set to make its return, LML’s first production electric vehicle will be its Star e-scooter. The scooter made its debut in 2022 as a concept with the model also being showcased to the public at the on-going Auto Expo 2023.

line