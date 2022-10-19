  • Home
  • News
  • Locally Assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Rolls Out From Bengaluru Plant

Locally Assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Rolls Out From Bengaluru Plant

This is a major milestone in Volvo Car India’s commitment to becoming an all-electric company by 2030.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
2 mins read
19-Oct-22 02:24 PM IST
Locally Assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Rolls Out From Bengaluru Plant banner
Highlights
  • Volvo Car India rolled out its first locally assembled all-electric SUV.
  • This is a major milestone in Volvo's commitment to become an all-electric company by 2030.
  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge is available for Rs. Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Volvo Car India rolled out its first locally assembled all-electric SUV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge from its Hoskote plant near Bengaluru. This is a major milestone in Volvo Car India’s commitment to becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra flagged off the first Volvo XC40 Recharge in the presence of its car Plant Head Pascal Kusters, and other members of the plant team who were associated with giving India it's first assembled in India luxury EV. 

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Bookings Open; Receives 150 Bookings In 2 Hours

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India said, “We had in May this year announced that we would commence local assembly of our all-electric offering the XC40 Recharge and today we witnessed the first car rolling off the assembly line at our Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Historic as this is, today’s event further strengthens our commitment to offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030.”

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Review: Taking Charge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV features a dual-motor set-up with an electric motor on each axle developing a combined 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The units are paired with a 78-kWh battery pack that gives the SUV a claimed range of up to 418 km. Volvo claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.9 seconds a top speed limited at 180 kmph. Volvo says its SUV will come with an 11kW wall box charger as standard with the SUV capable of being fast-charged at up to 150 kW. 

Related Articles
World EV Day 2022: Fastest Charging Electric Cars And SUVs In India
World EV Day 2022: Fastest Charging Electric Cars And SUVs In India
1 month ago
Volvo XC40 Recharge Bookings Open; Receives 150 Bookings In 2 Hours
Volvo XC40 Recharge Bookings Open; Receives 150 Bookings In 2 Hours
3 months ago
Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Rivals: Price Comparison
3 months ago
Volvo XC40 Recharge Launched In India: Highlights
Volvo XC40 Recharge Launched In India: Highlights
3 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
car
Volvo XC40 Recharge
starting @ ₹ 55.9 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Volvo Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?