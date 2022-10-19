Locally Assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV Rolls Out From Bengaluru Plant

Volvo Car India rolled out its first locally assembled all-electric SUV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge from its Hoskote plant near Bengaluru. This is a major milestone in Volvo Car India’s commitment to becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra flagged off the first Volvo XC40 Recharge in the presence of its car Plant Head Pascal Kusters, and other members of the plant team who were associated with giving India it's first assembled in India luxury EV.

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India said, “We had in May this year announced that we would commence local assembly of our all-electric offering the XC40 Recharge and today we witnessed the first car rolling off the assembly line at our Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Historic as this is, today’s event further strengthens our commitment to offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030.”

The Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV features a dual-motor set-up with an electric motor on each axle developing a combined 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The units are paired with a 78-kWh battery pack that gives the SUV a claimed range of up to 418 km. Volvo claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.9 seconds a top speed limited at 180 kmph. Volvo says its SUV will come with an 11kW wall box charger as standard with the SUV capable of being fast-charged at up to 150 kW.