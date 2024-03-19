Login
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Variants Explained

The XC40 Recharge lineup has grown with the addition of the Plus variant, which lowers the electric SUV's starting price.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge is available in two variants
  • The new Plus variant gets a smaller battery pack
  • Prices start at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volvo Car India recently expanded its XC40 Recharge electric SUV lineup with the launch of the single-motor Plus variant. It is the entry point to XC40 Recharge ownership in India, and comes with a sticker price of Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the XC40 Recharge is now available in two versions – Plus and Ultimate (dual-motor). The Swedish automaker has also started accepting bookings for the new variant requiring a minimum booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. 

 

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Bookings Open Online; Variants Renamed

 

 

Let us look at all the features on offer, variant-wise.

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus (Rs 54.95 lakh ex-showroom)

 

LED headlights
Power adjustable driver’s seat with memory
Power adjustable passenger seat
4-way power adjustable lumbar support
Power foldable rear headrests operated from the display
Centre armrest with cupholders
Dual-zone climate control
Air Purifier
Humidity sensor
Panoramic sunroof with power operation
Power-operated tailgate
Foldable floor hatches with grocery bag holder
First Aid kit
Airbags - Driver and Passenger
Driver knee airbag
Side impact Airbags
Inflatable curtain airbags
Whiplash protection, front seats
Seat belt reminder
ISOFIX child seat mounts
9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment
12.3-inch instruments display
2 USB Type-C front ports 
Wired Apple CarPlay
Wireless charging
ADAS
Park assist with reverse camera
Keyless entry 

 

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate (Rs 57.90 lakh ex-showroom)

 

Features in addition to those available on the XC40 Recharge Plus

 

Pixel LED headlights
360-degree cameras
Park assists – front/rear/side
Power child safety lock
Harman Kardon sound system
5 Years Standard Digital Services Package

 

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh

 

 

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus vs Ultimate: Tech specs

 

Volvo XC40 RechargePlus VariantUltimate Variant
Max output238 hp408 hp
Max torque420 Nm660 Nm
Battery  capacity69 kWh78 kWh
WLTP range475 km505 km
0-100 kmph7.3 seconds4.9 seconds
Top-speed180 kmph180 kmph

 

The single motor in the more affordable XC40 Recharge – which powers the rear wheels only – produces a peak 238 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, which is 164 bhp and 240 Nm lower than what the XC40 Recharge Twin’s dual-motor setup develops. The claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time for this variant is 7.3 seconds, which is considerably slower than the Twin’s 4.8-second time. Top speed remains the same at 180 kmph.

 

This XC40 Single also has a smaller battery pack (69 kWh compared to the Twin’s 78 kWh pack), but its range of up to 475 kilometres isn’t too far off the 505-kilometre range of the Twin (all range figures are WLTP cycle).

# Volvo Cars India# Volvo India# Volvo cars# Volvo XC40 Recharge# Volvo XC40 Recharge new Plus variant# XC40 Recharge# XC40 Electric SUV# Variants Explained# car news# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

