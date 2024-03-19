2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge: Variants Explained

Volvo Car India recently expanded its XC40 Recharge electric SUV lineup with the launch of the single-motor Plus variant. It is the entry point to XC40 Recharge ownership in India, and comes with a sticker price of Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the XC40 Recharge is now available in two versions – Plus and Ultimate (dual-motor). The Swedish automaker has also started accepting bookings for the new variant requiring a minimum booking amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Let us look at all the features on offer, variant-wise.

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus (Rs 54.95 lakh ex-showroom)

LED headlights Power adjustable driver’s seat with memory Power adjustable passenger seat 4-way power adjustable lumbar support Power foldable rear headrests operated from the display Centre armrest with cupholders Dual-zone climate control Air Purifier Humidity sensor Panoramic sunroof with power operation Power-operated tailgate Foldable floor hatches with grocery bag holder First Aid kit Airbags - Driver and Passenger Driver knee airbag Side impact Airbags Inflatable curtain airbags Whiplash protection, front seats Seat belt reminder ISOFIX child seat mounts 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment 12.3-inch instruments display 2 USB Type-C front ports Wired Apple CarPlay Wireless charging ADAS Park assist with reverse camera Keyless entry

Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate (Rs 57.90 lakh ex-showroom)

Features in addition to those available on the XC40 Recharge Plus

Pixel LED headlights 360-degree cameras Park assists – front/rear/side Power child safety lock Harman Kardon sound system 5 Years Standard Digital Services Package

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus vs Ultimate: Tech specs

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Variant Ultimate Variant Max output 238 hp 408 hp Max torque 420 Nm 660 Nm Battery capacity 69 kWh 78 kWh WLTP range 475 km 505 km 0-100 kmph 7.3 seconds 4.9 seconds Top-speed 180 kmph 180 kmph

The single motor in the more affordable XC40 Recharge – which powers the rear wheels only – produces a peak 238 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, which is 164 bhp and 240 Nm lower than what the XC40 Recharge Twin’s dual-motor setup develops. The claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time for this variant is 7.3 seconds, which is considerably slower than the Twin’s 4.8-second time. Top speed remains the same at 180 kmph.

This XC40 Single also has a smaller battery pack (69 kWh compared to the Twin’s 78 kWh pack), but its range of up to 475 kilometres isn’t too far off the 505-kilometre range of the Twin (all range figures are WLTP cycle).