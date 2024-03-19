Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Bookings Open Online; Variants Renamed

Volvo Car India has started accepting bookings for its latest offering, the XC40 Recharge ‘Plus’ variant (previously named ’Single’). Starting today, March 19, bookings for the new variant can be made via the Volvo Car India website, with the booking amount set at Rs 1 lakh. This new variant was launched earlier in March and is priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The XC40 Recharge lineup is produced at Volvo's Hoskote facility, in Karnataka.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh

The new Plus variant is positioned as an entry-level variant.

The XC40 Recharge Plus is equipped with a single motor powering the rear wheels, generating a peak output of 238 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds, the Plus variant trails behind the ‘Ultimate’ variant’s 4.8-second 0-100 kmph sprint time, while both variants share a top speed of 180 kmph.

Despite featuring a smaller 69 kWh battery pack compared to the Ultimate’s 78 kWh, the XC40 Plus boasts a range of up to 475 kilometres on a single charge, as per WLTP cycle standards. Moreover, this new variant also undercuts the Ultimate trim by nearly Rs 3 lakh. However, it also misses out on some features.

Also Read: Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs

It undercuts the higher variant nearly by Rs 3 lakh.

Prominent differences in equipment include the absence of fog lamps, 'Pixel LED' headlights (replaced with standard LED headlights), 360-degree cameras (substituted with a reverse camera), and power child safety locks. Additionally, side parking assist and the 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system are replaced by an eight-speaker setup.

Volvo recently announced changes to its vehicle naming and nomenclature system. The biggest change under this revised scheme is discontinuing the ‘Recharge’ sub-brand from its all-electric and plug-in hybrid model line-up. Overseas, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge will now be branded EX40 and EC40 respectively. The new naming scheme will be implemented across all global markets for Volvo, though for now Volvo Cars India will continue to use the existing names for the XC40 and C40 EVs.