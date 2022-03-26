Lost Your RC book? Complete Guide to Getting Duplicate RC

Information contained in the RC book

The RC Book is a vital document for a car or any vehicle that contains a registration number, date of registration, engine number, serial number of ownership, chassis number, type of vehicle, chip of RC, the status of hypothecation, details of the customer, details of the car, details of the RTO, and details of the road tax.

Getting duplicate RC

There are circumstances when you apply for the duplicate RC Book. One of the reasons could be the theft of the RC book. Other reasons are as follows:

The original RC has become invalid because it has a missing chip or the chip is broken

The book has incorrect particulars like hypothecation details, year of manufacturing, serial number, etc.

The information contained in the book is at variance with that in Vahan record

The numbers of chassis or engine are not legible

The RC is stolen

How to obtain a duplicate RC

If the RC has been stolen, you should report the incident to the local police station or you can file a complaint. There is a provision for filing an FIR also online. The police will issue a challan confirming the loss of your RC. You need to provide the following information to the police:

Name of the owner of the vehicle

Chassis number

Engine number

Vehicle model and colour

Registration number

Your ID proof

Your proof of address

Following documents are needed to get a copy of RC from the RTO:

Form 26

FIR copy

NOC from the bank if the car is financed

PUC certificate

The imprint of the chassis number of the car

An affidavit stating the loss of RC

ID and address proof

Cost of duplicate RC

The cost of duplicate RC is less than INR 500. The new RC will be sent to the address of the applicant within 7 days. The entire process can be handled by you and there is no need to employ an agent. If you appoint an agent for this work, you will have to pay him the charges for his service and that will be an unnecessary expenditure.

Getting a copy of RC is quite different from its renewal. The renewal of RC is required when it has expired. Renewal is mandatory. A duplicate RC is needed in case of theft of the RC. For the renewal of RC, you have to fill in form 25 and submit it to the transport office. Your car will be inspected and after due verification, the RC will be renewed. Both the processes are transparent and simple.