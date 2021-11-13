Lucid Air Gets Iron Man Style Vinyl Wrap

The Lucid Air Dream Edition is one of the most cutting-edge cars of all time. It even gets the highest range rating of any electric car by the US EPA and it is fast. Even Iron Man wouldn't mind owning a Lucid Air and appropriately so, a Dream edition has a broken cover that gets some custom Tony Stark themed treatment with a vinyl wrap that gets the colours of Iron Man himself.

It gets a two-tone finish with a professional aftermarket wrap which gets the colours of Iron Man's body armour. The owner however claims the inspiration was far more traditional coming from Rolls Royce and Bentley.

The car gets an aftermarket dual tone vinyl wrap that gives the Iron Man theme

"The quality and performance of Lucid Air Dream Edition is somewhat similar to the standard of Rolls Royce and Bentley, I believe," said Asoka8350. The car features both coloured and clear 3M wraps and the bottom part of the body is covered in a shiny 3M cranberry sparkle red tape which is quite close to the Zenith Red factory option.

There is a clear wrap that gives away the Eureka Gold factory colour and there is a platinum polish finish for the roof and pillars. While I believe it to be quite the head-turner, it is a polarising choice that some would find quite distasteful.

