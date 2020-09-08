Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR

Chinese motorcycle brand Moto has revealed its full-faired sports bike, the Moto S450RR, and it looks like a blatant copy of the BMW S 1000 RR, from the fairing design, colour scheme, the design of the headlights, and even the logo placed on the fairing, as well as the big RR decals on the bodywork. The bike has a full-colour TFT screen, clip-on handlebars, and even the stepped seat and the side-mounted exhaust is reminiscent of the BMW S 1000 RR. The upside down front suspension and rear monoshock complete the sporty design of the bike, and looks quite like the S 1000 RR it imitates. What's different is, of course, what is under the skin.

Even the bodywork, colour scheme, the RR decals, and the logo are copied from the BMW S 1000 RR

The Moto S450RR is powered by a 450 cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine with fuel injection system which makes maximum power of 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 22 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Braking hardware consists of dual discs on the front wheel, with a single disc on the rear wheel, with dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). Headlights and even the taillight are LED, and the integrated rear view mirrors complete the superbike design.

The twin headlights are LED as well, along with the taillight

But compared to the BMW S 1000 RR, what is a lot different is the price! In Vietnam, the Moto S450RR is priced at around 50 million Vietnamese Dong, that's equivalent to approximately ₹ 1.60 lakh. Now, that's the price you have to pay for a sportbike that looks like the litre-class BMW S 1000 RR!

