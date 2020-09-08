New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR

The Chinese firm going by the name Moto has released a small displacement sports bike which seems to be an exact copy of the BMW S 1000 RR!

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Made-in-China Moto S450RR is a blatant copy of the BMW S 1000 RR

Highlights

  • Made in China Moto S450RR is a blatant copy of the BMW S 1000 RR
  • The Moto S450RR is powered by a 450 cc parallel-twin engine
  • The colour scheme, bodywork, logo position and headlights are all copied

Chinese motorcycle brand Moto has revealed its full-faired sports bike, the Moto S450RR, and it looks like a blatant copy of the BMW S 1000 RR, from the fairing design, colour scheme, the design of the headlights, and even the logo placed on the fairing, as well as the big RR decals on the bodywork. The bike has a full-colour TFT screen, clip-on handlebars, and even the stepped seat and the side-mounted exhaust is reminiscent of the BMW S 1000 RR. The upside down front suspension and rear monoshock complete the sporty design of the bike, and looks quite like the S 1000 RR it imitates. What's different is, of course, what is under the skin.

Also Read: BMW S 1000 RR Review

r5u7a4qk

Even the bodywork, colour scheme, the RR decals, and the logo are copied from the BMW S 1000 RR

The Moto S450RR is powered by a 450 cc, parallel-twin cylinder engine with fuel injection system which makes maximum power of 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 22 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Braking hardware consists of dual discs on the front wheel, with a single disc on the rear wheel, with dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). Headlights and even the taillight are LED, and the integrated rear view mirrors complete the superbike design.

Also Read: BMW S 1000 RR Recalled For Potential Oil Leak

ebe32ih4

The twin headlights are LED as well, along with the taillight

But compared to the BMW S 1000 RR, what is a lot different is the price! In Vietnam, the Moto S450RR is priced at around 50 million Vietnamese Dong, that's equivalent to approximately ₹ 1.60 lakh. Now, that's the price you have to pay for a sportbike that looks like the litre-class BMW S 1000 RR!

0 Comments

(Source: Motosaigon.vn)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.99 Lakh 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
Tata Gravitas Interior Revealed In New Spy Pictures Tata Gravitas Interior Revealed In New Spy Pictures
Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR
New China-Made 800 cc Four-Cylinder Engine Revealed In Patent Images New China-Made 800 cc Four-Cylinder Engine Revealed In Patent Images
Buying A Used Car: Top 5 Checkpoints To Follow Buying A Used Car: Top 5 Checkpoints To Follow
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
BS6 Bajaj Dominar Gets A Price Hike of Rs. 1,507; Now Priced At Rs. 1.96 Lakh BS6 Bajaj Dominar Gets A Price Hike of Rs. 1,507; Now Priced At Rs. 1.96 Lakh
Intents Go Navigation App Detects Potholes On Roads Intents Go Navigation App Detects Potholes On Roads
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In August 2020 Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In August 2020
Honda Trail 125 Confirmed For US In 2021 Honda Trail 125 Confirmed For US In 2021
Honda To Launch New Forza Maxi-Scooter In Europe In October 2020 Honda To Launch New Forza Maxi-Scooter In Europe In October 2020
Bosnian Tesla Fan Builds A Cybertruck Lookalike Based On A Ford Raptor F-150 Bosnian Tesla Fan Builds A Cybertruck Lookalike Based On A Ford Raptor F-150
Rolls-Royce Has Achieved A Breakthrough In AI Ethics & Trustworthiness Rolls-Royce Has Achieved A Breakthrough In AI Ethics & Trustworthiness
Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard
Electric Car Warning Signals As Denmark Calculates Cost Of Switch Electric Car Warning Signals As Denmark Calculates Cost Of Switch
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In August 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In August 2020
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities