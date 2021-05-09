Made-In-India BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS Launched In Japan

The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS are made at the TVS plant in Hosur

BMW Motorrad has introduced the 2021 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS in Japan. The made-in-India motorcycles head to the Japanese market in the upgraded avatar after being launched in India last year. In fact, India was the first market to get the revised G 310 R and the G 310 GS with new styling, more features and the Euro5/BS6 compliant engine. The 2021 BMW G 310 R is priced at 637,000 Yen in Japan (around ₹ 4.30 lakh), whereas the G 310 GS is priced at 709,000 Yen (around ₹ 4.79 lakh).

Also Read: 2021 BMW F 900 R Force Limited Edition Unveiled​

For the 2021 model year, the BMW G 310 R gets a number of upgrades including the new LED headlight with an integrated LED DRL. There's also the new LED turn indicators along with features like the adjustable brake and clutch levers. The bike also comes with an electronic throttle and slipper clutch. Power continues to come from the 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 33.5 bhp at 9250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

India was the first market to get the updated BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS globally. The motorcycles have made it to other markets since

For the Japanese market, the 2021 BMW G 310 R is available with three colour options - Limestone Metallic/Style Sports, Cosmic Black, and Polar White. Meanwhile, the 2021 G 310 GS is available in three colours - Kyanite Blue Metallic / Style Rally, Paula White, and the GS 40th Anniversary colour - Cosmic Black.

Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 42 Lakh​

The BMW G 310 R primarily competes against the KTM 390 Duke in the segment, while the BMW G 310 GS will compete against a number of rivals including the Honda CB400X, Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Adventure, and the likes.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.