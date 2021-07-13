Magenta Group Inaugurates India's Largest Public EV Charging Station In Navi Mumbai

Electric mobility solution provider, Magenta Group today inaugurated its largest public electric vehicle charging station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company claims that it is India's largest public EV charging station, and the facility was inaugurated by the State's Minister of Industry and Mining, Subhash Desai. Along with the charging station, the company has also inaugurated its EV charger development and manufacturing unit at the same location, which will produce around 4000 AC chargers every month. In total, the charging station will have 21 EV chargers out of which 4 are DC fast chargers, ranging from 15 to 50 kW capacity, while the remaining 17 units are AC chargers of 3.5 to 7.5 kW capacity.

The charging station will be open for the public 24x7 and all sorts of electric vehicles - 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers can be charged at the facility. Magenta claims that depending on the vehicle, a DC fast charger can fully charge an electric vehicle, from 0 to 100 per cent in about 45 minutes. Customers using the AC slow charger, which come with special parking bays, can leave their vehicles for overnight charging as well.

Customers or electric vehicle owners can access these chargers via the ChargeGrid mobile application. It comes with an online remote monitoring system and it also includes an automated payment gateway, thereby eliminating the need to have an attendant present at the charging facility. Interestingly, in addition to the city electricity grid, the charging station is also powered by rooftop solar panels, and there is a backup diesel generator as well. Combined, the charging station gets about 40 kW of power.

Commenting on the launch of the new charging station, Subhash Desai, Minister of Industry and Mining, Government of Maharashtra said, "Maharashtra has been n the forefront of EV development. Under our draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2021, we aim to bring at least 1,46,000 new battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs) on state roads by 2025, estimated to comprise about 10 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by that time. We support our very own local start-ups like Magenta to drive the adoption of EV in the state, and in the country, and soon globally."

Magenta recently closed a round of Series-A funding of Rs. 125 crore led by American philanthropist Dr Kiran Patel. The company further aims to pump in Rs. 30 crore to build its charger development and manufacturing unit, which will cater to both the domestic market as well as exports. Magenta recently also signed an agreement with the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) to coordinate the transition of government officer transport from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles.