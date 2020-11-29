New Cars and Bikes in India
Magenta Power Launches New Business Associate Program To Set-Up Low Cost EV Charging Stations

Magenta Power aims to increase its EV charging support infrastructure network across 300 districts in India with the initiative, expanding its ChargeGrid brand.

By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The ecopreneur program will see the brand expand its ChargeGrid stations across 300 districts
Highlights

  • The program will help 300 entrepreneurs set-up electric charging stations
  • Magenta has installed charging stations for private & govt. organisations
  • The initiative will see the ChargeGrid expand to 19 districts in India

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure services provider Magenta Power has introduced its new business associate initiative, under which the company will identify associates across India to deploy a low cost electric vehicle charging platform. The company aims to increase its EV charging support infrastructure network across 300 districts with the initiative expanding its ChargeGrid brand. Magenta Power has already been installing charging stations for private and government organisations across 19 states and union territories. The move will help boost access to electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The program will select 300 entrepreneurs under the initiative.

93nqrdeg

Magenta Power says the new initiative will help set-up a base for 300 new entrepreneurs (Image use for representation purpose)
 
Commenting on this occasion, Bhavana Srivastava, Client Services Head - Magenta Power said, "This associate program has been created to develop entrepreneurs in EV charging and in turn generate employment using the EVSE hardware and software technology which we have built over last 2 years specifically to solve Indian EV charging challenges. I call it the ecopreneur program - creating employment with a focus on sustaining the environment. The microservices based charging software platform we have developed especially for the Indian ecosystem allows a democratised approach to EV charging infrastructure and we believe we will positively impact the lives of 300 entrepreneurs directly and the larger EV ecosystem as a whole . The adoption of EV in India will not be driven by large capital-intensive charging networks but micro charging platforms. We have been working with several EV manufacturers to design this program. As the country emerges from the pandemic and economic crisis, it is important for new technologies like EV to provide an employment base and at the same time create the much-needed infrastructure."

The new outreach program will start from December 2020 and is a three-stage process with partner training in EV technology, EV charging and supporting IT infrastructure. There will be further stages that will create a sales, deployment and support backend for two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler charging across the country.

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Magenta Power was seed funded by HPCL in 2018 and was selected by Shell for E4 innovation hub in 2019. The start-up was also selected by Microsoft to help the company leverage its technology.

