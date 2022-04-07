Maharashtra To Get 50 New EV Charging Stations

Maharashtra was one of the first states in the country to design and notify an electric vehicle (EV) policy in a bid to complement the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle II (FAME II) EV policy. The state had released its EV policy back in February 2018 to provide fiscal and nonfiscal incentives to accelerate the adoption and manufacturing of EVs in the state and revised its EV policy again in July last year to increase the EV penetration. And now, the state has started implementing its policies and plans. Energy Minister- Nitin Raut on Monday announced setting up of 50 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for Maharashtra.

The state plans a total 5,000 new EV charging stations across the state, with 1,500 in Mumbai metropolitan region.

According to a new report published in Times Of India, MSEDCL will set up 50 new EV charging stations, including six in Thane, 10 in Navi Mumbai, 18 in Pune, six in Nagpur and two each in Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Amravati. The state plans a total 5,000 new EV charging stations across the state, with 1,500 in Mumbai metropolitan region.

MSEDCL, Mahatransco and Mahagenco will partner with petrol companies to set up EV chargers at their filling stations. If this model is successful, then the next step would be to set up new charging infrastructure at schools and colleges premises which will promote the use of electric school buses and even college students would be able to charge their EVs inside their college premises.

Source: Times Of India